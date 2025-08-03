Shilo Sanders Ditches Deion Jr & Shelomi as Deiondra Reacts Amid His Buccaneers Roster Bid

The Sanders family has never been just your average football clan. They’re a full-blown reality show. A sports dynasty. Even a group chat that could probably get its own Netflix deal. And in the last four months? They’ve had enough drama for three seasons. Shedeur Sanders went from a top-5 NFL Draft darling to a fifth-rounder. Shilo Sanders? Went undrafted before landing in Tampa Bay. Deiondra Sanders? Navigating her own personal storm. And looming over all of it, Deion Sanders battling bladder cancer, shaking the sports world to its core.

Now? The clouds are parting. Shedeur’s showing faith. Shilo’s grinding in Florida. Coach Prime’s back in Colorado, cancer-free, yelling through a whistle, like nothing ever happened. And in the middle of Tampa Bay’s camp, Shilo decided to have a little fun at the family’s expense. If you’re new here, you need to understand something: the Sanders household runs on “Power Rankings.” And no, we are not talking about the AP Poll or even Josh Pate’s JP Poll.

Coach Prime’s been doing his own monthly family leaderboard for years. He’s admitted flat-out that parents have favorites. Most just lie about it. Prime? He treats it like ESPN’s Top 25. Kids move up and down depending on birthdays, big plays, or who remembered to call Momma Connie this week. One month it’s Deiondra at No. 1 for her birthday. The next, Shedeur gets the crown after torching another defense. Even Deion Jr. (aka Bucky) gets his flowers for holding down the family’s brand behind the scenes. It’s competitive. It’s hilarious. And yes, the kids roast each other about it.

View this post on Instagram

But this month’s edition? It got spicy. At Bucs camp on August 2nd, a fan asked Shilo about July’s family rankings. His answer? Shedeur’s still holding the throne at No. 1. Deiondra’s second. Bucky sits third. Shelomi’s fourth as usual. And Shilo? The man left himself off the list. Zero votes. Didn’t even crack his own top five. Cold world.

It didn’t take long for Deiondra to cosign the rankings. She jumped into the IG comments with a heart-eyes emoji. Classic big sister move. And that’s the thing about her: even when she’s not No. 1, she’s top two more often than not. The whole bit’s just part of the Sanders way. A strangely wholesome way to keep things competitive in a family where everything is a competition.

But laughs aside, Shilo’s got way bigger stakes right now than sibling bragging rights. His NFL dream is on the line. So far, he’s making it interesting. Tampa Bay signed Shilo as an undrafted free agent. A low-risk player with special teams potential. Since he stepped on the field, though, he’s been one of the loudest, sharpest defenders in camp. Todd Bowles, a former NFL safety himself, called him “very intelligent” and praised his ability to make defensive calls like a vet. One day, he even broke up a tight-end target so clean that the crowd started chanting his name.

And this isn’t just camp hype. Shilo’s style of play, aggressive, physical, and vocal, translates well to the kind of role Bowles loves to carve out for depth DBs. At Colorado, he wasn’t just a hitter, he was an energy source. The guy who gets a sideline fired up with one big stop. The Bucs need that, especially on special teams, where rookies make or break their roster spot.

He’s also showing the one trait every fringe NFL player needs: adaptability. In just a few weeks, he’s gone from learning the playbook to directing traffic on the back end. That’s not easy for a rookie safety. Communication is everything at that position. Blow a coverage call, and it’s six points the other way. Bowles trusts guys who can keep it clean, and Shilo’s proving he can. Right now, Shilo’s sitting at No. 4 or 5 on the strong safety depth chart. That’s a tough climb. But the arrow’s pointing up.

Will Shilo Sanders make the Bucs squad? Todd Bowles got faith in him

Making an NFL roster as a UDFA is like walking a tightrope in a hurricane. Shilo knows it. Todd Bowles knows it, too. When asked about his chances, the coach kept it real without sugarcoating: “He’s coming along. He’s getting the scheme down. He’s made plays like everybody else back there. There are a few tests that come up during the preseason — Tuesday night was one, and the other three preseason games and practices will be others. He’s got a chance to make it” Translation: he’s done his homework, but the real grades come when the preseason whistle blows.

Here’s the twist. Bowles loves his safeties. Like, really loves them. He’s carrying seven into camp right now, which is way more than most NFL teams. But he’s also made it clear he won’t keep all seven. Usually, only four or five make the final cut. That means Shilo’s fighting with more than just his own inexperience. Ahead of him? All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. who is untouchable. A clear top 5 safety in the league. Christian Izien at free safety. Solid, but not bulletproof. Then there’s Kaevon Merriweather, Rashad Wisdom, Tykee Smith, and J.J. Roberts. It’s a depth chart that’s deep on paper but light on pedigree outside of Winfield. That’s Shilo’s window.

Because here’s the thing: Bowles has a soft spot for guys who remind him of himself as a player. Smart, physical safeties who can lead a defense. And Shilo fits the mold. He’s loud on the field. Communicates well. Sees plays develop before they happen. Those traits matter as much as 40 times and bench reps when you’re the last guy fighting for a roster spot. And don’t sleep on the Bucs’ situation. Special teams matter here. If Shilo can prove himself as a core special teamer in preseason, he can leapfrog a couple of those other back-end DBs.

The other advantage? Preseason matchups. Tampa Bay opens against teams with shaky depth. Perfect for a guy like Shilo to make splash plays. One interception, one forced fumble, or one bone-crushing special teams tackle on live TV, and suddenly his name’s in every beat reporter’s 53-man projection. But it all comes down to passing Bowles’ tests. Tuesday night scrimmage was one. The next three preseason games will be the real deal.