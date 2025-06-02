Shilo Sanders Drops Bombshell on Dad Deion’s Major Career Shift as Shedeur Sanders Gets New Family Member

“To need what you want but want what you want to need what you want.” This isn’t a confused quote; it’s just Shilo Sanders trying to sound like his dad. And this time he did it again!

Shilo loves to keep his dad on his toes. Whether he’s clowning Deion Sanders’ famously fast (and maybe outdated) 4.27 forty-yard dash or dropping savage one-liners about his role in the Sanders family pecking order, Shilo makes sure Coach Prime never gets too comfortable. Case in point: remember when he lost a brand-new car because he promised a 4.4 at his pro day and ran a 4.5? Yeah, Shilo’s antics have receipts. And now, he’s back again—but this time, he’s calling out a new dream Coach Prime allegedly has.

If this sounds wild, just know this isn’t the first time Shilo’s roasted Deion in public. On the Tubi show We Got Time Today, Rocsi Diaz shocked the Sanders brothers with a personal question about Deion wanting another baby. Shilo didn’t hesitate. “I didn’t know he was capable of that,” he quipped. Cue the audience cracking up. But this time? He took things even further, with full-blown career predictions and punchlines.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The latest Shilo bombshell came during his appearance on Desi Banks’ show. Casually dropping, “One day I might do a comedy show, I don’t know I gotta see if I am ready for comedy.” Shilo then spun the conversation to someone else he thinks should take the stage—his dad.

“He [Deion] wants to be a comedian one day,” Shilo said, almost daring the world to believe it. “Do you all think my dad would do good in comedy? How is he going to remember a whole set, though? He remembers speeches.”

Fair question. Coach Prime’s charisma and one-liners already fuel headlines and locker rooms, but turning it into a whole routine? That’s a new level. Still, if anyone can pull it off, it’s Deion. But Shilo has one warning: brace yourselves for one main topic.

“He’s just going to be trying to make fun of me the whole time, bro,” Shilo predicted. “This is what he’s going to say, dog: ‘Everybody’s got that one kid that just keeps you praying.’ He is going to say that. He’s gonna say, ‘I told my son he’s got no trust fund because I don’t trust him.’” And honestly, he’s probably right.

After all, Deion’s already roasting Shilo on the regular. Just a few weeks ago, he posted a heartwarming IG tribute about his grandson Snow—with a not-so-subtle jab tucked right in.

“Lord, thank you for my DAUGHTER @deiondrasanders for blessing me with my grandson SNOW. God, you are incredible. I only know how to be a blessing, so SNOW has it coming,” Deion wrote. “I love him like he’s mine! He’s cutting into @shilosanders’ trust fund. Lololololol #Grandhitta #PapaPrime #GrandPrime.” It’s all love—but also classic Coach Prime shade. So, when Shilo says his dad’s whole comedy act might be a roast session aimed straight at him? Yeah, that tracks.

Still, underneath all the jokes and back-and-forth barbs, Deion has always been Shilo’s biggest cheerleader. The moment his son signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—despite going undrafted—Deion took to Instagram in full dad-pride mode.

“I’m so Proud of @shilosanders! He’s focused, dedicated & hungry. I can’t wait to see the product he puts on the field. They have a REAL PURPOSE & yall know why. #Dad.CoachPrime,” he wrote. So, while Shilo might end up the punchline in Deion’s hypothetical comedy set, he’s also the subject of his proudest posts. Meanwhile….

Desi Banks: The lost Sanders brother?

But Shilo’s comedy tour didn’t stop with his dad. It turns out he’s been bonding with comedian Desi Banks—who might just be an honorary member of the Sanders clan at this point.

Their connection dates back to last season, when Banks surprised the Buffaloes with a locker-room pep talk. Straddling the line between funny and firm, Banks dropped gems like: “Don’t go by near clubs; don’t play Call of Duty. You all have a big season coming up.”

His delivery had the team cracking up, but the message hit home. That moment laid the foundation for a relationship that’s only grown stronger—and funnier—since.

This week, Shilo kept up the fun, posting a hilarious video where he asked, “Why my dad’s saying you look like you’re a Sanders?” He then shared an old voice note where he told Deion Sanders, “Sometimes on Instagram I do see people that look like me a little bit. But it’s alright.” Coach Prime quickly joked back, “Desi Banks looks like y’all.”

Shilo then asked, “Which one us does Desi Banks look like?” And Deion himself responded, “Desi got a Shedeur [Sanders] head.” Shilo even captioned the post: “Is @iamdesibanks part of the Sanders Family ? 😂😂😂” Honestly, the resemblance and the overall vibe are definitely there.

Their bromance kicked off in January when Shilo challenged Desi with a laugh-or-win challenge: “If you make me laugh, I’ll get you a Rolls Royce,” he teased, before adding, “That’s pure clickbait.” Desi crushed it in under a minute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilo Sanders (@shilosanders) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ever since, the friendship has been content gold. And with the Sanders family expanding their empire beyond the football field—via YouTube, NIL ventures, and viral content—Desi Banks fits right in. Deion Jr. and Darius already manage the brothers’ channels. Shilo and Shedeur run their own brands. Now, Desi might just be part of the content crew by default.

Shilo’s playful claims about Deion’s comedy dreams might seem far-fetched—but nothing about the Sanders family has ever followed a typical script. Coach Prime’s already dominated football, broadcasting, recruiting, and reality TV. Why not stand-up next?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And if it happens? Expect Shilo to be front-row center—heckling and laughing at the same time. Because at the end of the day, this father-son banter isn’t just about who’s got the best comeback or fastest 40. It’s about love, pride, and the ability to laugh through it all—even if you’re the punchline.