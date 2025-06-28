Shilo Sanders Has a Hilarious Plan If He Ever Woke Up as His Dad Coach Prime

When your dad is one of the most iconic figures in football history, expectations can weigh as heavily as the spotlight. But for Shilo Sanders, son of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, life has always been about more than the legacy. The former Colorado safety is currently carving out his own path with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, grinding through NFL camp and working to prove he belongs, not because of his name, but because of his game.

But recently, the former Colorado safety turned Tampa Bay Buccaneers hopeful revealed what he’d do if he woke up as Coach Prime for a day, and let’s just say it’s very on-brand for the Sanders family. Shilo, never one to shy away from the camera, delivered another viral moment during his recent video. With a grin, he laid out his plan if he ever had the chance to trade lives with his father, even if just for 24 hours. And no, it didn’t involve football drills or recruiting trips.

“If I woke up as Coach Prime, Coach Dad Prime, for one day, I’d just make a trust fund for Shilo and just give it to him,” Shilo declared. One sentence. One dream. One hilarious dose of honesty. But this wasn’t a one-time gag. Shilo has actually floated the idea before, live, to Coach Prime himself.

In a previous stream where father and son were talking on the phone, Shilo got even more spiritual with his pitch. “God just told me I need a trust fund,” he said, deadpan. Deion, not missing a beat, broke into laughter and fired back, “God just told you? Don’t stop. Get it, get it.” People have gotten it right. Dieon’s kids are a replica of each of his personalities. And we know which personality Shilo has inherited.

Behind the jokes, Shilo is grinding through NFL camp life, aiming to prove himself with the Buccaneers after an impressive college career. He’s shown flashes of brilliance, and he’s out to make a name for himself without any assistance from his last name, but his work ethic. Still, he’ll never stop being Shilo, the entertaining charm we have grown to love.

So, if Coach Prime ever does hand over the reins (and maybe the checkbook) for a day, Shilo knows exactly what he wants. Until then, he’s chasing his own bag, trust fund or not. But if we’re talking about banter, Shilo Sanders spares no one.

No one is safe from Shilo’s sarcasm

Leave it to Shilo Sanders to turn a family controversy into prime entertainment. After news broke that his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, had been ticketed twice in June for speeding, fans and critics weighed in quickly. But no response landed quite like Shilo’s. While on a food tour in Tampa, the former Colorado safety delivered a quick jab that was equal parts hilarious and savage. “We gotta be careful crossing the street,” Shilo said with a smirk, “especially if Shedeur is out here.”

This one was more special since it came at a time when the quarterback’s name was buzzing for all the wrong reasons. While Shedeur may have a budding NFL career to protect, Shilo made sure big brother duties didn’t take a day off.

The joke was so good that even Shedeur had to acknowledge it. The younger Sanders acknowledged the roast with a slight smile and said, “C’mon, bro. You can’t be trolling your own brother.” He added, “That was funny, though, the situation wasn’t funny, but how he said it was.” While he admitted the joke was funny, he also had to make it clear that the situation itself wasn’t something to laugh about.