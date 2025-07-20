Shilo Sanders Honors Father Coach Prime With Unthinkable KFC Move After Giving Away 250 Free Meals

We have all talked about Shedeur Sanders and how he slipped massively in the 2025 NFL draft. It was undoubtedly a national story, as even President Donald Trump took time to comment on it. So, Shedeur, even with his draft slip, got the unmatched media hype and is working hard to prove himself at the Cleveland Browns. However, no one at the time noticed Shilo, who, despite having some good seasons with the Buffaloes, went undrafted. But still, if you look beyond his draft and getting undrafted, Shilo is a gem of a human.

Shilo eventually got picked as a free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ever since then has been working hard at their training camps. Even head coach Todd Bowles noticed Shilo’s dedication and praised the guy. “He’s very intelligent, he’s very loud. You can hear him, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things,” said Bowles at Bucs’ rookie mini camp. Moreover, off the field, too, Shilo is winning a lot of hearts in Tampa.

Take, for example, his interaction with the media at the Rookie Minicamp in May recently, when the guy took the opportunity to shake every reporter’s hand. This was a gesture that became a highlight of Shilo’s humility and desire to leave a lasting impact even off the field. ESPN’s Jenna Laine even praised the gesture: “Shilo Sanders wanted to shake every media member’s hand before starting his first availability with us. Only player who has done that this week.” But these heartfelt gestures aren’t stopping, and Shilo again won hearts when he helped an elderly lady.

Shilo, in a bid to do community service, worked for a day at a KFC joint and gave away 250 free meals. But the gesture that truly stood out was when he gave a day off to an elderly worker, Miss Connie, whom he called similar to his grandma, and paid her to go home. The video that Shilo posted shows him sneaking up to Miss Connie as she was packing food orders. “Auntie, yeah. I said you can go home today. I got you,” said Shilo. To which the lady replies humbly to talk to her manager, “Say it to that one now.” The manager was reluctant at first, but Shilo was persistent.

“Can I replace Miss Connie? I’ll pay for Miss Connie to go home today, please. I’ll send it right now,” said Shilo as he opened his phone to pay for the day’s work. Eventually, the manager agreed, and Shilo got Miss Connie her day off as the lady gave Shilo a warm hug for the gesture. But Shilo didn’t feel the need for the lady to thank him as he pointed out how she was akin to his grandmother, whose name is also Connie.

“Thank you. Cuz my dad, his mom’s name is Connie Knight. Auntie’s name is Connie Knight. And my dad always says he ain’t want his mom to work no more. Whose name was Connie Knight. So today you’re not going to work no more. So I got you for the rest of the day, all right,” said Shilo Sanders as the people sitting in the KFC joint applauded the Tampa Bay safety’s gesture. As for Shilo’s grandmother, Connie Knight has been a transformational figure in Coach Prime’s journey to success, and that’s one of the reasons why he paid a grand tribute to her recently.

Shilo’s father fulfills his promise to his mother, Connie Knight

Coach Prime is easily an NFL legend, both on the field and off the field. He has a $60 million net worth along with his 42-acre Texas ranch. But before Coach Prime achieved that fame and prosperity, his mama provided for him, and life wasn’t easy. Deion Sanders recalled how his mother used to mop the floors of Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida, when he was just 7. “I was ashamed of my mama because she worked in a hospital.” And that’s the reason Coach Prime promised something to his mother, which he still is fulfilling.

Coach Prime posted a photo of his mother wearing a red Nike tracksuit along with a pair of red Nike sneakers as she was sitting on a chair with Coach Prime standing behind. But this wasn’t an ordinary picture, because the shoes were a special edition Nike pair dedicated to Coach Prime’s mother. Deion Sanders captioned the post as he proclaimed the promise he made to his mother.

“My Mama was and still is my WHY? All the way from Ft.Myers, Florida #239 She ain’t worked since 89!!! And u got the nerve to Hate, Hate on that. #CoachPrime @mommaconnie21,” wrote Coach Prime. All in all, Deion Sanders’ story is full of resilience and overcoming all odds, and his son Shilo’s gesture of giving back to the community shows the values that Coach Prime has instilled in his son.