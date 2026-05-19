Shilo Sanders Not Ready to Give Up on NFL Career Even After Deion Sanders Said “It’s Over”

For most of his life, Shilo Sanders never really had the luxury of being invisible. He was Deion Sanders’ son and the older brother of Shedeur Sanders, who is one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Cameras followed him from high school to Jackson State and later to Colorado, making every tackle a clip and every mistake a headline. But somewhere between the bright lights and the noise, Shilo Sanders quietly built a reputation for surviving.

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“I’m not done with football, I just haven’t got picked up yet,” Shilo said on his Twitch stream on May 19. ” I’m just waiting for the chance if I get picked up by a team, I’m not done yet.”

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His attempt to make an NFL comeback still matters, not because he was a superstar prospect or because he was dismissed prematurely from the Tampa Bay team. But because football careers are often built on stubbornness. And few players have been forced to fight through public failure quite like Shilo.

Back at Jackson State under Deion Sanders, Shilo became one of the emotional leaders of the defense. In 2021, he recorded 39 tackles and led the team with four interceptions. One of those picks came against Southern, when he jumped a route and sprinted down the sideline while the crowd exploded behind him. Jackson State fans loved his energy because he played loudly. Every tackle felt personal, like he was trying to start a thunderstorm with his shoulder pads.

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So, when the Sanders family moved to Colorado, the Buffaloes in 2023, Shilo followed. Moving his whole family to Colorado, Deion Sanders started placing Colorado back on the map. In the 2024 season, for instance, the program achieved 9 wins and had its second Heisman winner in Travis Hunter. But somewhere along those records and intense spotlight, Shilo contributed quietly, keeping his head down and doing his job diligently.

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“The attitude that Shilo brings in the secondary when he’s on the field, off the field, you’ve seen it in the UCLA game, when he’s off the field, things go crazy,” Deion Sanders said in 2024. “The thing about this young man, he never complains. He [doesn’t] point the finger. And he’s had four different coordinators in four years. And that’s because we always want to up it.”

In his two years at Colorado, Shilo notched 99 solo tackles and 134 total tackles and showed that he can be a reliable defensive back in the secondary. Even though he wasn’t a highly regarded NFL draft pick in 2025 and went undrafted, that work ethic and talent were the reasons the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent. The team handed him a $2.96 million rookie three-year contract, but one moment’s lapse made his football future uncertain.

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During Tampa Bay’s pre-season final last year, Shilo threw a punch during an in-game fight and got ejected. Days later, the Buccs took a drastic decision to release him from his contract. It was a gut-wrenching blow. Reports later revealed that the rookie contract, which looked lucrative on paper, was mostly non-guaranteed, and Shilo earned just $2,000 before the NFL team ejected him. But Shilo, who once lost hope of an NFL comeback, has a newfound optimism even after criticism from his father.

Shilo Sanders has found optimism for a roaring comeback

After the pre-season final game, Shilo’s father, Deion Sanders, texted him personally, signaling that it was “over” for his son. “He said, ‘Well, dawg, it’s over now,” Shilo recounted in a recent podcast episode with Coach Prime. In that game, he was ejected after an unnecessary roughness penalty for punching Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson, which coach Todd Bowles labeled as “inexcusable.”

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And that’s probably where he lost hope of a football comeback. There were also other avenues like acting, Deion Sanders promised to explore for his son, and Shilo, for a long time, made peace with his father’s decision.

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“It takes a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Shilo said. “I don’t think there’s any light at the end of my tunnel.” That quote hit differently because it did not sound like the loud, confident Shilo people were used to watching online. It sounded tiring. Football had finally stopped feeling fun.

For many players, that would have been the end of the story. But comebacks in football rarely begin with guarantees. They begin with embarrassment. And that is where Shilo Sanders now stands. Michael Vick, for instance, had an infamous ‘dog fighting’ scandal in the NFL, and even served almost two years in prison. But coming off that setback, he redeemed himself and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2010, later becoming a footballing great. Shilo can have a similar redemption arc.

The path back will not be glamorous. There may not be headlines anymore. No giant cameras. No celebrity entrances. Maybe just training camp invites, practice squad workouts, and long afternoons trying to convince coaches he deserves another chance.