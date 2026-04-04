Shilo Sanders Puts Mom Pilar on the Spot With Awkward Shedeur Confession

Shilo Sanders is always up to poke fun at his family; no one does it better than him. In a hilarious video, the former Tampa Bay safety posted a conversation with his mom, in which he talked about how his younger brother, Shedeur, came into this world. But it wasn’t your usual conversation, reminiscing about things. Instead, Shilo confronted his mom about whether Shedeur’s birth was an “accident.”

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Shilo was speaking to Pilar on the phone and trying to get her to agree that she and Deion Sanders did not plan for Sheduer. He straightaway points out that she decided to just “chill” for a year after Shilo was born. However, the now-Cleveland Browns’ QB1 was born on February 7, 2002, two years after Shilo’s birth on February 9, 2000. Shilo put two and two together to arrive at his conclusion, which he will now use to get at his younger sibling.

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“That means Shedeur was an accident because you guys were already doing this stuff,” Shilo said. “You took a year to breastfeed me, raise me, and stuff for a year. You didn’t think you could get pregnant still, after that year… Yeah, mother, I’m sorry, that sounds like a surprise to me.”

Shilo was hellbent on getting his mother to say those words. But Pilar stood her ground and refuted all of her son’s attempts. After all, mother knows best.

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“Shilo, that’s not how it happened. That is not it. It’s not a surprise… I’m in touch with my body. So I knew when I could get pregnant. I knew that exactly. That’s what I’m saying.”

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But Shilo wasn’t going to back down too easily. He pretended to dial up his father, terming it to take help from “Deion Sanders for VAR review.” Shilo remarkably switched up his voice to mimic his father’s voice and launched into the hypothetical story of how Shedeur Sanders came to be. Pilar, on the other hand, was probably facepalming the whole time, as her son very creatively narrated the saga. Next time he meets his mom, he’ll probably get his due treatment from her for putting her through this.

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Shilo and Pilar Sanders have a unique and unwavering bond

Shilo and Pilar maintain a close, supportive, and protective bond. While in Tampa Bay after the franchise picked Shilo as an undrafted free agent, Shilo worked hard but missed his mom at every step. “It’s pretty different not having her close by,” Shilo said about his mom. “Because, in Colorado, she lived right across the street to come help me if I needed some good cooking… If I needed help with anything. You know she’s right across the street, but now that everybody’s moved, I don’t have my mom across the street anymore.”

But Pilar is also mom to Shedeur, and she’ll always bat for the two of them. Some months ago, on an Instagram live, Pilar responded to a comment by saying that she’d “love” for Shilo to become a Brown someday. The safety has hit a tough patch in his NFL career, but that doesn’t mean his mother has stopped hoping. If Shedeur Sanders does phenomenally well for a season, maybe he can even nudge the team to consider Shilo.

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However, Shilo is his mother’s son. During the Steelers vs Browns game last year, Shilo put Pilar on the spot yet again with a hypothetical situation. He asked her if she would sit together with Deion Sanders for one whole game if Kevin Stefanski told them to, just so Shedeur Sanders can get the starting job. Pilar outright refused, telling Shedeur, “Honey, you’re never getting in.”

Pilar also knows how to get back at her sons, and uses that skill at the right times. It’s the law of nature: never mess with your moms!