“Shocked”: OL Target Jai’Storm Knight Reacts to Deion Sanders’ Offer; Coach Prime Raises Expectations at Colorado

When Deion Sanders comes calling, it’s more than just a scholarship offer, but a statement. For Texas offensive lineman Jai’Storm Knight, that statement left him utterly ‘shocked’ and signaled a new, uncompromising era in Boulder.

The 6’8″, 340-pound Jai’Storm Knight, who hails from Judson High School in Converse, Texas, is pretty high on his offer from Colorado. He also said he is “hyped” to have the Colorado Buffaloes as one of his college options.

“My reaction to getting an offer from Colorado was like a shocked sense, because I was really shocked to know Deion Sanders knows who I am,” Jai’Storm Knight said to Rivals.

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Even with massive in-state programs knocking on his door, Knight isn’t hiding his genuine fascination with Boulder. Having an NFL legend personally validate your high school tape completely shifts a younger player’s perspective on where they might fit into a rebuilding offense.

His size, skills, and strong performance have helped him get offers from 20 FBS teams. These include Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia State, Texas State, Texas Tech, Utah, UTSA, Sacramento State, and Oklahoma State. Now, among all these programs, Knight is high in Colorado.

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Colorado’s offensive line has been a problem since 2024 under Deion Sanders. In that season, the team allowed a very high number of sacks (56). The same problem continued in 2025. The quarterbacks did not get enough time to throw the ball, and many plays broke down quickly before they could develop. Because of this, the offense struggled to perform well. That is why bringing in a player like Knight could be a big help.

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Deion Sanders has already added new offensive line players like Xavier Payne, Ben Gula, and Josiah Manu. Because of this, if Knight joins the team, he will get the chance to train and improve while playing alongside other strong players. Also, joining the Buffaloes can put him in the national spotlight. Since the team gets a lot of attention, especially under Sanders.

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Knight plays an important role in his team’s offense. When his team runs the ball behind him, they gain more than 155 rushing yards per game, which shows how well he blocks and helps his teammates. Because of this early experience, he is also growing mentally. He is learning how to stay focused, improve after mistakes, and handle the challenges of the game better.

“I’ve learned a lot playing varsity football these past two years,” Knight said. “The biggest thing I’ve learned is being able to move on to the next play, just like in life, because life keeps moving on. I also learned you have to be able to be accountable and have integrity.”

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Knight has also been very impressive off the field. He has a large wingspan of 85 inches, long arms of 35 inches, and big hands measuring 11 inches, all of which help him in football. He also does well in school, keeping a 3.7 GPA. Along with this, he has big goals for his future: he wants to start college as a freshman and be drafted as a first-round pick in the NFL.

But Texas Tech can be tough competition for Colorado, as they already locked in a visit with Knight in June, and he is pretty high on them, too.

“After I got my Texas Tech offer, I knew my recruiting was getting serious because it was two offers in two days,” Knight said. “I plan on visiting Texas A&M for camp and Baylor on June 14.”

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Regardless, Coach Prime’s mandate to stop accepting mediocrity trickles right down to his recruiting board. By targeting a massive 2028 lineman like Knight this early, Deion Sanders is sending a harsh message to his current roster: if you can’t protect the quarterback and win now, he’s already hunting for the high-schoolers who will.

Deion Sanders’ ultimatum to Colorado

On Thee Pregame Network with Uncle Neely, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders gave an update on his health. He said he is feeling better than he did in 2025. Last year, he fought cancer during the offseason and also had problems with blood clots in his legs. He has had many surgeries over the past five years, which have made him walk with a limp. But now, he says his movement is improving, and he feels stronger.

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Now, that improvement is giving him the strength to fight once again and bring back the 2024 season’s glory. And he makes his plans pretty clear with his team.

“I’m energized to do what I know we’re capable of doing, and that’s winning,” Sanders said. “I mean ‘winning winning,’ not just winning…not just getting bowl eligible but winning winning.”

This isn’t just standard offseason coach speak. It’s a direct warning to everyone in the building. Sanders is drawing a hard line in the sand for his staff. Sneaking into a bowl game won’t cut it anymore; the standard is outright dominance, and anyone not on board will be replaced.

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Well, after a 9-loss season, winning is the only motive for Deion Sanders. Last year, because of his health, Sanders couldn’t be part of spring practice, and even when he joined in, he was not in his best form. Colorado brought in many new players from other teams because that was part of Sanders’ plan. But since he was not there during the early period, these players did not get proper coaching or enough time to learn how the team plays. Because of this, they struggled to fit into the system and made more mistakes.

Later, when Sanders came back, he still had health problems and needed another surgery on his leg in October. Around that time, Colorado won a game against Iowa State, but after that, the team could not win again. But now that’s not the case, and that’s pretty clear with his words.