Shocking Defeat Leaves Texas A&M LB in Confusion Over NFL Draft Decision

Texas A&M and Miami traded blows in their CFP first-round clash. When halftime arrived, history quietly followed; this was the first scoreless first half in the 12-year life of the CFP. However, in the end, the Hurricanes delivered the knockout punch to the Aggies, handing them just their second loss of the season after a near-perfect regular run. That defeat now leaves NFL-eligible linebacker Taurean York at a crossroads.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve never been through something like this. That’s what this week is for,” said York after a 10-3 loss to Miami. “I’m going to talk it through with my family. I’m going to pray and hope I land on the right direction.”

Declare for the draft? Or run it back one more time? That tough night only made the decision even harder for the linebacker.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story….