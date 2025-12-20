brand-logo
Shocking Defeat Leaves Texas A&M LB in Confusion Over NFL Draft Decision

ByMalabika Dutta

Dec 20, 2025 | 6:03 PM EST

Texas A&M and Miami traded blows in their CFP first-round clash. When halftime arrived, history quietly followed; this was the first scoreless first half in the 12-year life of the CFP. However, in the end, the Hurricanes delivered the knockout punch to the Aggies, handing them just their second loss of the season after a near-perfect regular run. That defeat now leaves NFL-eligible linebacker Taurean York at a crossroads.

“I’ve never been through something like this. That’s what this week is for,” said York after a 10-3 loss to Miami. “I’m going to talk it through with my family. I’m going to pray and hope I land on the right direction.”

Declare for the draft? Or run it back one more time? That tough night only made the decision even harder for the linebacker.

This is a developing story….

