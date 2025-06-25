“Shoot me dead!”: OSU Legend Stunned By Jeremiah Smith’s 5-Figure Shenanigans

Jeremiah Smith is in a different league in college football. Not many join him at that level. His brilliance and sheer talent were evident in his freshman, natty-winning season. In fact, he stands as the game-changing player for Ryan Day. At just 19 years old, Smith is already cashing in millions. He’s made some purchases that show how elite he truly is, which is something a former OSU star can’t seem to relate to…

Smith came to Ryan Day as the No. 1 recruit overall of the 2024 class. Per 247Sports, he broke the records held by Dorial Green-Beckham and Julio Jones as the highest-ranked WR prospect after 2000. In his freshman season alone, he started breaking school records and is already touted to be a top draft pick in 2026. Smith is reportedly earning around $4 million at Ohio State, in NIL. That paycheck opens up the world for him, and he’s been splurging on some choice purchases.

Jeremiah Smith was the surprise subject of Heat Archive’s long-standing series of coin-flip resell deals. The elite WR presented a simple-looking pair of pants, coming from the luxury brand Chrome Hearts. Owner Andrew Kounouzvelis noted that the button looked off and that the pants were old. Nevertheless, it had him whistling. “These are crazy, brother,” he told Smith, who was able to get 6,000 for those pants, winning a coin flip negotiation. However, it was the initial pricetag on the apparel that had OSU defensive star Tyvis Powell shocked.

Powell, in a June 25 video of 97.1 The Fan, couldn’t believe the fact that Jeremiah Smith, without an NFL career at hand, was spending 5-figures on a single piece of clothing. Chrome Hearts has dressed several celebrities now, including pop icon Cher. But Powell couldn’t relate. “I understand that Chrome Hearts is like really big right now. That’s what everybody’s into, is Chrome Hearts. But I’m going to tell you… shoot me dead if you paying $10,000 for some jeans!” the former safety said, absolutely appalled at Smith being able to afford something so costly so young.

He narrated an amusing incident from back in the day. “We was shopping at Macy’s… I seen these jeans, they was $200. Okay. And I really wanted these jeans, but I knew that I should not pay $200 for these jeans. So much so that Gareon [Conley] looked at me… he goes, ‘If you pay $200 for your jeans, your momma gonna whoop you. Your momma will not go let you pay $200 for them jeans!” Powell remarked, laughing. It was his dig at how the times have changed for college football players, because of the influence of NILs.

Smith is not the only flashy player in college football. Carson Beck, for example, was the owner of a Lamborghini Urus Performante, priced at $300K. It was unfortunately stolen earlier this year, along with a Mercedes he owned. Shedeur Sanders, too, drove a Rolls-Royce during his time at Boulder.

NIL today can make these young men celebrities worthy of strutting red carpets one day. Given Jeremiah Smith’s popularity, the sky’s the limit when it comes to how much money he will gather in the bank when he bows out of college football. His impact is set to be a generational one, which is worthy of inspiring heaps of future generations. Money was a factor; more big-name schools were willing to gamble for Jeremiah Smith, back when he won the national championship in January.

Jeremiah Smith could have had a higher annual paycheck outside of OSU

Anybody would stay loyal to a program that lets them earn $4.2 million in NIL deals. Jeremiah Smith cemented his legacy for good after his freshman season, posting 1315 yards and 15 TDs. If that was the production that came in his debut year, college football was not ready for what Smith had ready for the rest of his career. Estimating that impact, some schools had offered him 4.5 million, and even 5 million to transfer out of Ohio State. The latter figure would have made him the 2n-highest paid college football player in the NCAA, after Arch Manning.

But his current ranking at No. 3 is already a lofty place to be. Smith has deals with Nintendo, Red Bull, Battle Sports, American Eagle, and even fast fashion brand Lululemon. He recently signed with Mark Wahlberg Auto Group, a luxury car dealership in Columbus. The company was co-founded by the Hollywood icon himself. In the future years, more NIL deals are naturally going to follow, as the hype around him grows.

$10,000 for a pair of jeans is unfathomable for the rest of the world, but not for Jeremiah Smith. By the end of his career, he sure will have more pricey things in his possession that will have jaws dropping once again.