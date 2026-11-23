Ryan Day’s seat is getting hotter after Ohio State’s loss to Nebraska. The defeat has cast doubt on how OSU’s struggles could affect Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman hopes. Now, veteran radio host Daryl Ruiter has joined the chorus of critics. And despite an impressive overall record and a national championship, Ruiter believes Day’s time in Columbus could be running out.

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“He should be fired now, but they’re probably not going to do it because of that buyout, which is nearly $60 million,” Ruiter said on 92.3 The Fan on November 23.

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“I think it’s $57.5 million, and there’s offset language in there. He’s got to look for a job, and if he gets another job, they can deduct that or something. Maybe they could do a settlement, but I just think that Ryan Day is done in Columbus, whether it’s this year or next year. Everyone wants to point to his overall record. I look at big games. His record in big games is not nearly as good as it is overall.”

An expensive buyout, in Ruiter’s eyes, might be protecting Day’s job. But his 89–16 overall record isn’t enough to silence the criticism surrounding his performances in big games. Ohio State’s 31–28 loss to Nebraska officially ended the Buckeyes’ slim CFP hopes. It also added to a worrying run for Day, who is now 7–6 over his last 13 games.

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What makes it more worrisome is that the struggles have reached a historic low. Ohio State has not lost consecutive road games since 2011, when Luke Fickell served as interim head coach.

“So, you got fat on the Kent States and the Akrons and the Marylands and the awful teams at the bottom of the Big Ten, but when you’re talking about the games, he’s not nearly as impressive, and he kind of puckers up a little bit. And it’s the same story every time. Lack of adjustments. His team doesn’t look prepared. They don’t look physically prepared to play the big game. They get pushed around,” Ruiter said.

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The Buckeyes have struggled to deliver when the stakes are highest. Their problems became evident against Texas this season. After leading 23–3 entering the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes let Arch Manning get a redemption with three consecutive touchdown drives.

Ryan Day got his revenge on Indiana with a 19–15 victory. However, it came at the price of Julian Sayin being indefinitely out for the season. Since then, the Buckeyes have struggled to find any offensive rhythm. Even then, they had a bye week to prepare for USC, but lost the game 30-18.

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Luke Fahey struggled, but the Buckeyes lost the game on fundamentals. Offensive indiscipline, penalties, and the failure to convert long drives into touchdowns. Was it just down to Sayin’s injury?

Against Oregon at home, the Buckeyes started with a 14-0 lead but then fell apart under pressure. Oregon scored 38 unanswered points, and the Buckeyes eventually lost 41–28. It was the first time since 1999 that Ohio State had allowed an opponent to score that many consecutive points.

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And while OSU’s campaign is in shambles, Jeremiah Smith is still a leading contender for the Heisman. However, the voters may not award it to a player from a four-loss team.

“He might stink so bad as a head coach he could cost Jeremiah Smith the Heisman,” Ruiter said, according to College Sports Network.

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Smith finished the Nebraska game with six receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns. His impressive outing brought his season totals to 86 catches, 1,482 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns. Even though Smith remains the top contender, losing to Michigan could also cost him votes.

As far as Day is concerned, he cannot afford to lose to the Wolverines. That may just force the AD’s hand.