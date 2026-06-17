“Should Have Never…”: LSU National Champ Shares True Feelings on Ed Orgeron’s Return Under Lane Kiffin

Just 21 months after he won the national championship with an undefeated season, Ed Orgeron was fired by LSU following disappointing results and off-field issues. But even in that period of fall from grace, no one doubted the former head coach’s love for the Tigers and his recruiting acumen in Louisiana. And now that he’s back to serve the program again, a former LSU player believes that Orgeron shouldn’t have been let go in the first place.

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“I thought Coach O [Ed Orgeron] should have never left,” Former LSU national champion tight end Thaddeus Moss said during WAFB’s June 17 episode. “I think Coach O personifies what LSU football is. And I do not think you can go find another football coach in the history of college football who cares more about a given school and a given football program than Coach O cares about LSU… He is back at LSU years later with a smaller role, but still [has] the same thing in mind: LSU football. ‘How do I make LSU football better?'”

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Coach O recruited Moss out of NC State in 2017. The son of HoFer Randy Moss couldn’t contribute much in 2018 due to an injury, but he was a crucial piece of LSU’s championship-winning team in 2019. In 14 appearances, the TE recorded 570 receiving yards on 47 receptions, including four touchdowns. Considering the three years he spent with Orgeron at LSU, he got to experience the love the former head coach has for LSU in his heart.

“He [Coach O] personifies not only the state of Louisiana, but I think he also personifies LSU football, and I think he cares about it more than any individual on this planet,” Moss added. “I was very happy. I know all the former players were very excited and happy to see him back at LSU, you know, back in the facility, back wearing purple and gold. And it’s going to be a very exciting season.”

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Kiffin brought Orgeron back as a special recruiting assistant because few people understand Louisiana high school football and LSU’s recruiting culture better than him. During his first stint with the Tigers, Orgeron helped recruit some of the biggest stars in program history.

The 2017 class saw the addition of WR Justin Jefferson, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, S Grant Delpit, and LB Patrick Queen. The 2018 class was ranked No. 15 overall, but the Tigers still got WR Ja’Marr Chase, DL Chasen Hines, and LB Damone Clark. The same year also saw the arrival of the glue of the offense from Ohio State. Joe Burrow’s recruitment by Coach O is now legendary. Lane Kiffin is now hoping for a similar magic.

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Ed Orgeron is feeling ‘at home’ again in Baton Rouge

Just two weeks ago, Orgeron was in the midst of a massive recruiting weekend with top 5-star names like Jalen Brewster and Easton Royal. In a video circulating online, the 64-year-old gave a fiery pep talk to the recruits. And that’s what mattered for Lane Kiffin when he called Coach O to help him with recruiting.

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“He brings us tremendous value with his ability to recruit elite players nationally, but especially the impact he can have for us recruiting the great state of Louisiana,” Kiffin said about hiring Orgeron.

Beyond that recruiting acumen, Orgeron can also help Kiffin on the defensive side of the ball. While the Tigers’ historic offense dominated the 2019 natty run, Coach O made his name in college football as a defensive specialist, especially at Miami and USC.