“Shouldn’t Have Used…”: Steve Sarkisian Does Damage Control as Ole Miss Statement Blows Out of Proportion

The SEC is never without drama, and when you think the news cycle would be dull in the offseason, the conference keeps delivering. Over the last few weeks, Ole Miss has come under the scanner thanks to comments made by two rival coaches. First, Lane Kiffin said he faced unique recruiting hurdles in Oxford because of the University’s past. Then, Steve Sarkisian called out the academic integrity of Ole Miss. After much backlash, the Longhorns’ head coach appears to have backtracked on his comments.

“At Texas, we will only take 50% of a player’s academic credit hours. You may be a semester from graduating, but you’re going all the way back to 50% if you play here and want a degree. But at Ole Miss, they can take you. All you have to do is take basket weaving, and you can get an Ole Miss degree,” Sarkisian said about the Rebels in an interview with USA Today.

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The comments didn’t sit well with the Ole Miss community, which was already dealing with the fallout from the remarks made by their former head coach. Keith Carter, the athletic director at the University of Mississippi, addressed the situation subtly with a post on X on Tuesday. “Kind of amazing how uncomfortable our success is making some people,” he posted.

Even former Ole Miss assistant coach Jon Sumrall got involved. “Grateful to coach at a top 10 public university that also offers advanced basket weaving!” he wrote on X. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith called Sarkisian’s comments ‘classless.’

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“You’re [Sarkisian] diminishing the quality of the education that they may offer at that institution. You got an abundance of people out there that’s looking to make lives for themselves, to prosper and to be happy and getting a college degree from there,” Smith said.

In his latest comments, Sarkisian offered an explanation on why he used Ole Miss as an example.

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“We were talking about the inequalities in college football… the only reason the Ole Miss thing came up is that two of my best friends were there, Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding,” he said. “…I probably shouldn’t have used basket weaving as my example for the class. Macroeconomics? I don’t give a damn. We have yoga at UT, but the class part of it was irrelevant.”

“The point I was trying to make is that at UT, you have to complete half of your degree at the University of Texas, 60 hours; you have to do those 60 hours at UT to get a degree from the University of Texas. At a school like Ole Miss, referencing that way, they can take one class and get a degree; maybe that one class is basket weaving, maybe that one class is macroeconomics. I don’t know, statistics are irrelevant.

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My point is that this was one of the inequalities and discrepancies that we deal with in college athletics. We are not the NFL, where everything is standardized and everything is the same. We all operate under different contracts.”

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According to Steve Sarkisian, several programs have shifted their focus away from education and player development. Instead, they prioritize building rosters by any means necessary to gain a competitive edge. Interestingly, he wasn’t the only head coach who backtracked on his comments. Even Lane Kiffin had to eat his words about his former program.

Lane Kiffin also cleared the air on his comment about Ole Miss

While Sarkisian was an outside voice, Lane Kiffin, who helped the Rebels reach the CFP, also noted his criticism. Kiffin signed a $91M with LSU, which landed him straight under the line of fire. Everyone thought it was just because of the money, but the real reason appears to be racial diversity in Louisiana. During recruitment at Ole Miss, Kiffin saw students and families opting out because they feared segregation.

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“Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation.’ And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world. I just hope [my comment] comes across respectful to Ole Miss… There are some things that I’m saying that are factual, they’re not shots,” added Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin also stepped forward to clarify the intent behind his remarks as the controversy continued to gain attention. “I just hope [my comment] comes across as respectful to Ole Miss. There are some things that I’m saying that are factual; they’re not shots.”

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Given the existing tension surrounding his exit from Oxford, Kiffin’s clarification doesn’t appear to have eased the situation. In fact, they have added more intensity to the Week 3 matchup between LSU and Ole Miss at Oxford in the 2026 season.