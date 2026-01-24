Shrine Bowl Day 1 Notes: Notre Dame’s Eli Raridon & Texas’ Ethan Burke Impress Scouts

The league descended on Frisco, Texas, today, before the predicted bad weather came to town for the start of Shrine Bowl practices. The rosters are littered with potential draft picks, and several players on both sides of the line of scrimmage made a positive impression on Day 1. Here are a few who stood out.

Aamil Wagner/T/Notre Dame: The athletic offensive tackle lived up to expectations and was dominant on Day 1. Lining up at both left and right tackle, Wagner looked smooth as well as fluid, but he also showed a lot of strength. Though he looked more comfortable on the right side, the position he held down for Notre Dame, Wagner held his own on the blind side. He was one of the few tackles who shut down edge rusher Mason Reiger of Wisconsin, who gave blockers fits all day off the edge. Wagner measured in at a long and lean 6-foot-5, 302 pounds with arms that came in longer than 34 ½ inches. Scouts feel Wagner is a little stiff, which makes him susceptible to inside moves, yet he’s off to a terrific start at the Shrine Bowl.

November 08, 2025: Notre Dame offensive lineman Aamil Wagner 59 during NCAA football game action between the Navy Midshipmen and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Eli Raridon/TE/Notre Dame: Raridon was another member of the Fighting Irish squad that was left out of the College Football Playoff who impressed scouts during the first day of Shrine Bowl practice. Possibly the most underrated tight end heading toward the 2026 NFL Draft, he was terrific catching the ball as well as blocking. He measured just over 6-foot-5.5 inches and a lean 244 pounds. His hands, which measured a tick over 10.5 inches, are the biggest of any tight end here at the Shrine Bowl, and Raridon put them to good use. He looked terrific catching the football, and the one pass he did not grab ended in a penalty flag thrown on the defender guarding him. His blocking was exceptional, as Raridon controlled just about everyone he faced off against in full scrimmage. He’s not a speedster or a downfield threat. Rather, he’s a complete three-down player at the position who will be a solid middle-round pick.

James Thompson/DT/Illinois: Thompson is a long, sleek defensive lineman who made an impact during one-on-ones as well as full scrimmages. Measuring just over 6-foot-5 and 302 pounds, he’s an explosive gap penetrator who beats opponents almost every snap with his great first step. Thompson showed a lot of power in practice as well, driving blockers off the line of scrimmage, which resulted in plays being blown dead. He was used at both tackle in a four-man line as well as end in a three-man front, and that versatility is very attractive to NFL teams.

Cole Wisniewski/S/Texas Tech: The Red Raiders’ safety was one of the more impressive-looking figures on the football field. Measuring 6-foot-3.5 inches and 214 pounds, Wisniewski put his frame to good use. He hammered opponents during blocking drills, then looked terrific in full scrimmage, defending several passes and just missing out on an interception. He’s not a stiff defensive back and looked good moving around the field. Wisniewski is putting the concerns that he’s nothing more than a straight-line/downhill safety to bed, as he looks as though he could line up in a two-deep scheme and even get consideration as a traditional center fielder.

Ceyair Wright/CB/Nebraska: Wright was the best defensive back on the field Friday, intercepting a pair of passes. He measured in at just under six feet tall and 185 pounds, and both interceptions came in zone coverage. Wright displayed excellent wherewithal and looked confident on the field. His ability to track passes in the air and come away with the interception was also impressive.

Ceyair Wright

Ethan Burke/DE/Texas: The Longhorns senior made an impression physically as well as on the field. He’s an athletic 6-foot-6, 269 pounds with long arms and big hands. Burke was possibly the most explosive athlete on the defensive line and consistently took advantage of blockers. On one snap, he ran over James Neal, the 322-pound offensive tackle from Iowa State who was having a good day until that point, knocking the big blocker to the ground. Yet it was more than one play where Burke stood out, as he beat blockers around the edge and showed speed moving in every direction, disrupting the action and blowing up plays.