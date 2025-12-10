‘Sick to My Stomach’: Julian Sayin Can’t Celebrate Heisman as OSU QB Still Not Over Big Ten Heartbreak

QB Julian Sayin ended up being named a Heisman finalist alongside Fernando Mendoza and Diego Pavia. But heading into the Indiana game, he had a real chance to pass Mendoza and take over the top spot in the race. Instead, the 13–10 loss sent his Heisman stock sliding. With the sting of that game still fresh, the 20-year-old talked about how the setback hurt both Ohio State’s momentum and his own Heisman push.

“Not really a thought,” he said. “Just sick to my stomach that we lost and really wanted to win the conference for our university. It was definitely a tough loss, but move on, and we have more games to play.”

Sayin’s frustration is real as he regrets some of his plays. “Didn’t execute at the highest level and didn’t play our best football as an offense. I think our defense played well. They gave us an opportunity to win,” Sayin said. “Just as an offense, we didn’t play our best football. We’ve got to make sure things get corrected so we can play better in the next few weeks.”

Entering the matchup at Indianapolis, both teams were undefeated. However, the close loss against the Hoosiers portrayed some glaring holes in both these elite Heisman contenders.