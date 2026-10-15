6 College Footballers Suspended as Locker Room Fight Breaks Out After Teammate Shows up Late, Two Arrested 

Central Methodist football’s informal “accountability arrangement” was supposed to deal with players showing up late to practice. Then, it ended with a teammate receiving medical treatment, six players suspended indefinitely, two of whom were arrested.

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According to available court records, the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Central Methodist’s Michael Treyvion Hourel Jr., 22, and Kamrrion J. Ferguson, 20, with assault, ABC 17 reported. Both players have been suspended indefinitely by CMU and are facing severe charges of Class E felony third-degree assault, per Corey Hogue Sports, following a serious injury to another CMU player.

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The incident happened on Friday on campus. According to the probable cause statement, there was an agreed-upon rule by the players which stated that anybody who joined practices or walkthroughs late had to fight with another teammate.

The victim had turned up late to practice, he told Fayette police, who had entered the locker room expecting to fight another player. He had specified the use of “body shots” only, to which Hourel disagreed. The latter then hit the injured player in the face, and other players also joined in, including Ferguson. The victim had allegedly chosen another teammate to fight, but Hourel vetoed that decision and stepped up himself.

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In his defense, Hourel told police he was a captain and felt defensive players were getting away with showing up late to practices and walkthroughs. He said he called a meeting and players agreed that anyone breaking the rule would have to fight.

The injuries seem to be serious. The victim went to an urgent care facility in Columbia the next day, with medical personnel referring him to a concussion specialist because of concerns about a possible brain bleed. The age of this player is unknown.

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Central Methodist University has since released a statement:

“The safety and well-being of this student is our highest priority. This behavior is unacceptable and inconsistent with our United Methodist heritage and a campus culture grounded in respect and care for others. Identified participants in the incident have been suspended from the football program indefinitely.

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“Based on what we currently know, this was an informal ‘accountability’ arrangement among a small group of players, rather than an official team rule. The investigation will establish how it originated and who knew about it.”

As of now, there are no updates on the investigation.

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Hourel Jr. is a senior linebacker, while Ferguson is a junior defensive back. The former had come to CMU after a stint with Emporia State football in Kansas. Hourel Jr. was indefinitely suspended from here as well.

Hourel Jr. is a native of Alabama and attended Andalusia High. He attended Highland Community College fresh out of school, before the above-mentioned collegiate stints. While he was at Highland, he earned first-team All-Jayhawk Conference and second-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-American honors.

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Hourel Jr. was also a decorated player, having been named to 1st Team Heart of America South Division for racking up 114 tackles, including 16.5 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 interceptions, and 4 PBUs in the 2025 season for the Eagles. He also secured a second-team AP NAIA All-American.

Central Methodist football head coach Dave Brown has not commented on the matter.

The Fayette Advertiser reported the victim is scheduled for concussion tests and is currently at home, per President Dr. Roger Drake. The player will attend classes online for now.

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Such a policy’s existence within the football team raises serious questions about the staff. Dr. Drake does not think Brown knew about the grave issue, he told the Advertiser. He regarded the incident as one of the “darkest days” he has spent in his 13 years as president of the school.

For now, Treyvion Hourel Jr. remains behind bars, with a cash-only bond of $10,000. Ferguson’s bond was lowered to $5,000, along with a 10% cash or surety bond. He has since been released.