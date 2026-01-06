6”7 Georgia OT That Kirby Smart Had Big Hopes For Hits Transfer Portal

Kirby Smart’s Georgia faces locker room troubles after their CFP run ended on New Year’s Day. A 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore, who was expected to be a massive addition to the offensive line, leaves the program, taking his talents elsewhere for the 2026 season.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Georgia’s OT Bo Hughley announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal through his agents. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman had two starts in the last two seasons. In addition to being a backup tackle, he also played a key role in special teams.

He was the top-80 overall recruit for the Bulldogs of the 2023 class. He made his first start against Alabama in the first half of the season, in a rotational role, and was praised by Kirby Smart for his passion for the game and his growth as a player. While he was expected to have more playtime by 2026, the Bulldogs left the program.

“Bo, as I talked about after the game, he embodies fire, passion, and energy,” Kirby Smart told reporters in October. “The guy’s happy every day at practice. He loves football. He works his butt off. I mean, he competes. He goes out, and it doesn’t matter who’s in front of him; he’s going to go to war and fight with them.

And he did it at the left and right tackle. He’s come in the pinch and played well in multiple games. He’s a kid that I enjoy coaching and love being around, and continues to get better. He’ll continue to get better because of the way he works and the way he practices.”

This is a developing story…