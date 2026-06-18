$6.4B NFL Team Urged to Turn Down Brendan Sorsby After His Agent’s Controversial Comment

Brendan Sorsby’s NFL future has become a debate over talent and trust. The former Cincinnati quarterback has attracted attention from around the league ahead of the NFL supplemental draft. His agent, Ron Slavin, said that 22 teams reached out after Sorsby declared for the draft. But that’s not where Slavin stopped.

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Instead of relaying Sorsby’s remorse and regret, Slavin blamed Cincinnati for failing to oversee his client’s actions. Furthermore, to provide evidence of Sorsby’s innocence, Slavin used examples like his client “goes to church” every weekend. As a result of Slavin’s interview, a prominent Browns insider has urged the NFL franchise not to draft the former Texas Tech QB.

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“Hearing his [agent’s] words just makes me not want him even more,” Browns’ reporter Ken Carman said on the 92.3 ‘The Fan’ podcast. “I’m not anti-player gambling, but I’m trying to save my franchise. I have a fan base that actively dislikes the team. We just traded away a first-ballot Hall of Fame guy. The next QB for this team has to get the nose up on this thing and take this franchise to a place that hasn’t been before, as well as get the fans back on their side.

“And I’m gonna do that all this coming summer for a guy who has to have his agent go out there and tell Dallas Radio that he goes to church every week? Am I the only one who is sane here?”

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However, Sorsby is generating widespread interest, and it’s not surprising given his college production. Sorsby’s final Cincinnati season showed dual-threat upside: 66% completion, 2,813 yards, five INTs, plus 447 rushing yards and nine TDs. Not to mention, his size, around 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, along with his mobility and arm strength, has made some evaluators view him as a QB with starting-level traits. But his football ability is only part of the discussion.

Sorsby’s gambling history remains the biggest concern for NFL teams. He admitted to making roughly 4,000 sports bets totaling around $90,000 while in college. Some of those bets involved his former school, Indiana, while he was on the roster. That led to an NCAA suspension and created major questions about whether NFL organizations can trust him to lead a locker room.

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“No, absolutely not,” Former Broncos and Ravens CB and NFLPA president Domonique Foxworth said when asked if NFL teams would have problems with Sorsby’s gambling history. “Guys in the locker room aren’t going to care as much about that sort of stuff. I think it comes down to whether you trust him and you believe in him. I think lots of players get second chances, and this was a series of really bad decisions. Hopefully, he’s not the type of person to do that again.”

Still, the Browns’ hesitation would be understandable. The franchise has spent years searching for stability at quarterback. Taking Sorsby would mean betting on his upside while also accepting the attention that comes with his past. That’s partly why even head coach Todd Monken is banking on the 2027 NFL draft rather than drafting Sorsby.

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For others, though, there are reasons for teams to consider him. The supplemental draft has given players with unusual circumstances another path into the NFL. Players such as Josh Gordon entered the league through the supplemental draft and became productive professionals despite questions about their off-field behavior. And the same can happen to Sorsby.

Will Brendan Sorsby’s agent’s comments deter teams?

Brendan Sorsby may make sense as a middle-round gamble. Using a premium pick would be much harder to justify given the uncertainty around his future. Whether Sorsby thrives in the NFL will depend less on his arm and more on his discipline. His athletic ability, on-field decision-making, and dual-threat skills give him a chance to develop into an NFL starter. However, teams can still present reservations after his agent’s comments.

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“[Texas Tech] didn’t do anything wrong here. If anybody should be questioned or catching heat, it should be Cincinnati,” said Slavin via 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “Because they knew for two years and never said anything or didn’t do anything about it. That’s the part of the story that gets lost. How many 18-year-olds make really bad decisions?

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“There were never any integrity violations in the game. Everybody loves to have an opinion. Unless you are his family or my team, nobody knows what happened.”

Despite everything, Sorsby should receive the opportunity to earn a second chance. The NFL has historically given players second opportunities and a shot at redemption, so punishing Sorsby won’t be prudent. Michael Vick’s conviction and subsequent comeback, becoming a legend, are a prime example of that.