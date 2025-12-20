$6M Oregon Coach Makes Big Offer to Lane Kiffin’s Son in New Program as Knox Reacts in Disbelief

Lane Kiffin’s son already holds a long list of offers including SMU, Arkansas State, and Mississippi College, among others. On Wednesday, Knox Kiffin also secured his second Power Four opportunity with an offer from Washington. But the most meaningful development came shortly after from Tosh Lupoi, newly named head coach at California. He formally offered the 2028 QB, and did so in a way that stood out to the 16-year-old.

“Some people just have conversations & give offers. Coach Lupoi watched film w/ me, highlighted some strengths of mine, & then noted some things I need to improve,” Knox Kiffin wrote on his Instagram on December 19 after receiving an offer from Cal. “He knew my stats, Team record. He has been around many 1st round QBs.The future at Cal seems to be going in a whole different trajectory.”

That reaction showed what Tosh Lupoi is selling at Cal, and how he plans to recruit.

Knox Kiffin’s production backs up the growing interest. During his sophomore season at Oxford, he completed 59 of 98 passes for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Chargers won 11 games and finished as the No. 3 team in Mississippi, according to the Massey Ratings. In the Mississippi 7A semifinals, he threw three first-half touchdowns in a narrow 21-20 loss to Tupelo. His season placed him firmly on the national radar for his class.

There is also familiarity between Knox and California that goes beyond this offer. He began his high school career at Palos Verdes Peninsula High School in California before moving to Oxford. With Lane Kiffin now the head coach at LSU, he is once again facing a geographic decision point. California, Mississippi, and Louisiana are all part of his story, and Cal is leaning into that connection with intent.

Tosh Lupoi’s background is a central part of the pitch. While he has not coached QBs directly, his career has intersected with elite QB development at nearly every stop. At Alabama, he was on staff when Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa led the offense. At Oregon, he worked alongside Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel during productive, career-defining seasons. Nix became a first-round pick after winning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, setting an FBS completion percentage record at 77.45 percent. Gabriel earned first-team All-American honors and was named Big Ten MVP in 2024.

Before that, Tosh Lupoi played at Cal during Aaron Rodgers’ time and later coached there when Jared Goff was the QB. Both became first-round NFL draft picks. On the defensive side, his resume includes coaching or developing future first-rounders like Cameron Jordan, Jonathan Allen, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Daron Payne. These experiences matter as he begins his tenure at Cal. He was named head coach on December 4 after four seasons as Oregon’s DC earning $6 million and insisting on finishing the Ducks’ postseason run before transitioning. Now, his new job has one immediate concern to address.

Why QB stability is Tosh Lupoi’s first real test at Cal

Tosh Lupoi’s path to early success at California begins with one non-negotiable objective. Keeping freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele in Berkeley. The urgency is heightened by the history of Fernando Mendoza leaving Cal after last season and resurfacing as a Heisman Trophy contender at Indiana. Sagapolutele, who led Cal’s statement wins over Louisville and SMU, is now the program’s most valuable short-term asset.

The window for uncertainty is narrow but dangerous. Players can enter the transfer portal only from January 2 through January 16, placing immediate pressure on Tosh Lupoi and GM Ron Rivera to secure their QB room. On Friday, Rivera said he is “very confident” Sagapolutele will stay, adding that retention plans were discussed in detail during Lupoi’s hiring process. That context makes Cal’s pursuit of Knox Kiffin more than a headline-grabbing offer. It reflects the head coach’s broader QB philosophy and long-term planning.

With Lane Kiffin publicly shutting down any LSU speculation for his son, Knox Kiffin’s recruitment remains wide open. Cal’s move signals intent, patience, and confidence. This is a calculated bet on pedigree, development, and a future Tosh Lupoi is clearly trying to define early.