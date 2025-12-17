$6M Oregon Coach Makes Feelings Clear on Major Career Risk for Dan Lanning

Oregon’s $6M coach put his phone away this week for a reason. The Ducks are in the College Football Playoff, and he believes nothing else matters right now. Tosh Lupoi was officially hired by California in early December, returning to his alma mater to take over a program in need of direction. Yet when the Ducks began playoff preparations for its first-round matchup against No. 12 seed James Madison, he never considered stepping aside.

“I made it clear on every one of those Thursday night interviews that I will not participate or even consider the job without finishing through our season,” Tosh Lupoi said after Tuesday’s practice on December 16. “So ultimately, that was a bit of a deal breaker for another place. And that’s fine. I respect their process. But that was very clear.”

Tosh Lupoi also revealed that there was no dramatic back-and-forth with head coach Dan Lanning about staying on. There was no need to be as the expectation was understood. He said leaving the players and staff who put him and his family in this position was never an option.

“I want to finish what we started here,” Tosh Lupoi added. “This has been an amazing year, to be a part of this group, what they’ve accomplished and how they’ve played as a whole team. But certainly for myself on the defensive side of ball, it’s something that we’re all really proud of.”

That choice carries weight because of what he has built. Entering the final week of the regular season, Oregon ranked third nationally in total defense, eighth in scoring defense, third against the pass, and 15th against the run. The Ducks allow fewer than 15 points per game and are a top-10 team on both sides of the ball, something that had not been consistently true at this program for decades. That transformation did not happen without Tosh Lupoi’s fingerprints everywhere.

Now in his fourth season at Eugene, Tosh Lupoi has validated a reputation that already followed him from Alabama and the NFL. He was viewed as an elite recruiter and defensive teacher long before 2025. This season turned that perception into consensus. Oregon’s defense has been the consistent force behind the Ducks’ run to the No. 5 seed, even on days when the offense needed time to find its footing. That reality makes the DC’s loyalty strategic. Dan Lanning is risking nothing by trusting him. In fact, he is preserving the foundation of this playoff push.

Dan Lanning has been open about Tosh Lupoi’s value when the Cal job opened up. He said anyone who would not look at his DC as a head coach would be crazy. He praised his ability to coach every position on defense, his understanding of offensive football, and the work ethic that shows up daily.

“He’ll make an outstanding head coach when the opportunity comes that he wants and makes sense for him,” Lanning said.

That opportunity has arrived but Tosh Lupoi just decided to delay it by a few weeks. Players expected nothing less. Outside LB Matayo Uiagalelei said Lupoi is a “ride or die” coach. Teitum Tuioti said the team started this together and plans to finish it together. Those comments reflect trust built over years, not months.

Tosh Lupoi is not alone in navigating two jobs. OC Will Stein, now the head coach at Kentucky, is doing the same. Cal’s leadership understands what it is getting. He played there from 2001 to 2005 and coached there early in his career. His commitment to Oregon should reassure them, not worry them. It signals how seriously he takes responsibility.

Tosh Lupoi’s transition is already underway

Tosh Lupoi has already begun assembling his staff at Cal. His most recent hire is Jordan Somerville as OC. Somerville spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an assistant QBs coach, where Baker Mayfield revived his career. He previously worked at Oregon as an offensive assistant, extending Dan Lanning’s coaching tree yet again. Lanning has only been a head coach for four years, and three assistants from his orbit are already leading programs of their own. But first, there is a playoff game to really lock on.

Oregon and James Madison have never met. They share no common opponents. The Ducks finished No. 5 in the final CFP poll, one spot shy of a bye, with their only loss coming against No. 1 Indiana in Week 7. They survived close calls against Penn State and Iowa, but every other win came by multiple scores. They’re led by redshirt sophomore QB Dante Moore threw 24 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Meanwhile, JMU enters at 11-1 after dominating the Sun Belt. The Dukes average nearly 450 yards per game and rank fifth nationally in rushing. Wayne Knight has 1,263 rushing yards and averages 6.65 per carry, while senior QB Alonza Barnett III has accounted for 35 total touchdowns. What JMU has not faced is a defense like Oregon’s. That reality is the final test for Tosh Lupoi before he moves on. And he intends to see it through.