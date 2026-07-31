$6M Sam Leavitt Reveals Real Reason Behind ASU Exit for Lane Kiffin’s LSU

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt was absent in what would have been his first appearance as an LSU Tigers player at the SEC Media Days last week, as he was focused on prep and rehab. However, the appearance eventually came on Thursday, July 30. In his introduction to a group of LSU fans, he revealed what led him to Baton Rouge despite having his spot at ASU and other transfer options at the time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, just looking back at my process, I think leaving ASU in a comfortable situation, walking the building, I saw my guys build great relationships, won a lot of games there,” Leavitt said to the audience at LSU Football’s “The Huddle” women’s football clinic. “But I wanted to do something a little bit different. It’s funny how that’s kind of what everyone’s saying around here. It’s just different. It really is, on every aspect, like we come out here to the practices, the way individual reps are ran, the way that every single coach is just so poured into this, the time that we meet outside of the initial times we’re supposed to meet, it really is just a different situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You talk about being a pro, trying to become the best version of yourself; there is no other place to do it other than here. Every single day I walk in the facility, and I see Ty Benefield and all these dudes, and you got to go against them every single day, some pretty good players to play.”

At the time Leavitt left his native Oregon for college football, he had no idea that life would eventually bring him to Baton Rouge. The four-star athlete, who was the No. 1 player from the state of Oregon, No. 141 in the nation, and a top-30 quarterback, per On3, joined Michigan State in his first year. He redshirted after playing just four games, recording 139 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He then moved to Arizona State, where he had his breakout season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leavitt recorded almost 3,000 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in his redshirt freshman year, won the Big 12 title, and was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Unfortunately, his second season in Tempe saw his playing time limited to just seven games due to a foot injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the transfer portal window, his 2024 performance seemed sufficient, as his injury was not enough to keep his suitors’ eyes off him. Several programs sought his signature, with links to Oregon, Texas Tech, and Indiana, and official visits to Miami, Tennessee, and Kentucky. This was despite the comfort he had at ASU.

Leavitt chose LSU for a reported $6 million deal. And he made that decision because Baton Rouge felt different to him, even though Kiffin had just joined the program. He found the program’s system, training, vision, and tradition good enough for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there was also the element of luck for Leavitt. Kiffin initially planned to bring Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss with him to LSU. And after Chambliss turned him down, Washington Huskies QB Demond Williams Jr. was Kiffin’s other choice. But that move failed. And Leavitt’s luck will be more appealing if he ends up having the most brilliant season of his career in 2026.

About the injury he has been dealing with since last year, Kiffin provided an update on his progress as the team prepares for fall camp. “Sam’s doing great. He’s coming back from a foot injury. He’s full strength. Now it’s just about getting the timing down with everybody,” Kiffin said, per John Eads of WAFB.