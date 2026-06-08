Six Months Into Lane Kiffin Tenure, LSU Still Without 2027 OL Commit But Closing on Flipping Elite SEC Recruit

Six months in, LSU’s OL cupboard is still bare, but Lane Kiffin might have just found his answer. The Tigers’ head coach is not rushing, and that is exactly the point. He and first-year OL coach Eric Wolford are playing a much more aggressive game now, chasing elite talent that is already committed to other teams. And if the latest recruiting buzz is true, one official visit has changed everything.

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According to LSU beat writer Shea Dixon, LSU has made serious progress with 4-star OT Kelsey Adams. He’s one of the nation’s top OL prospects and a longtime Georgia commit who has been committed to the Bulldogs since September 2025.

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“LSU doesn’t have an offensive lineman committed yet for the 2027 class, but OL coach Eric Wolford is working to flip Georgia commit Kelsey Adams,” he reported after the player’s official visit to Baton Rouge.

That report carried extra weight because LSU cleared the deck for Kelsey Adams and his family. The Tigers even pushed back another planned official visit from a 4-star OT to make him the unquestioned priority for the weekend. And that’s because they’re bent on flipping this SEC commit who attends Langston Hughes High School in Atlanta.

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Kelsey Adams is rated as a 4-star prospect, the No. 12 OT and No. 121 overall player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. The outlet ranks him as the No. 14 tackle and No. 177 overall prospect nationally. At 6’5.5, 320 pounds, he moves remarkably well. His combination of length, mobility, and edge protection skills has made him one of the most sought-after OTs in the 2027 cycle, and Kirby Smart recognized that early.

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Kelsey Adams has repeatedly spoken about his strong connection with the Bulldogs.

“My relationship with UGA is pretty strong,” he previously told Rivals. “They’ve known me since I was in eighth grade. So, really, it’s been a good minute.”

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That relationship is rooted largely in his bond with Georgia OL coach Phil Rauscher, and insiders still believe the Bulldogs remain strong in the race. But while football matters, recruits also want to know where they’ll fit both on and off the field, as Kelsey Adams previously shared with Rivals.

“The biggest thing for me is finding the school that makes me feel at home, not just with football but outside of football as well,” he said.

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That’s the pitch Lane Kiffin and Eric Wolford spent the weekend making. Kelsey Adams arrived in Baton Rouge with family members and received extensive one-on-one attention from LSU’s staff. He spent significant time around the coaches, players, and program leadership while soaking in the atmosphere around Tiger Stadium. He even left with a short but catchy video of him rocking as a Tiger.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas Bowl-Houston vs Louisiana State Dec 27, 2025 Houston, TX, USA Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20251227_mcl_la6_044

By the time the visit ended, national recruiting insiders like Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons said LSU had momentum.

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“LSU continues to trend up for four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams, who is currently committed to Georgia,” Wiltfong wrote. “Simmons and I are close to predicting LSU there. They’ve done a great job with the people around Adams.”

Meanwhile, Shea Dixon went a step further.

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“Given Wiltfong, Simmons, and myself were hearing pro-LSU chatter from three different sources on Sunday morning,” he began. “I felt confident in making the first Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) pick for the Tigers as I felt the staff would do enough to get the flip across the finish line. Whether a decision to flip away from Georgia to another program came after he wrapped up Sunday’s LSU official visit or at a later date, my current confidence in the outcome is higher than it’s ever been.”

That doesn’t mean Georgia is out of the picture. But for the first time since Kelsey Adams committed, there appears to be genuine uncertainty surrounding his future. And if LSU can pull this off, the Tigers won’t just land their first OL commitment, but they’ll be stealing one directly from an SEC rival. Lane Kiffin already has momentum, as some of the recruits on this weekend’s OV have already committed.

Lane Kiffin lands K.J. Green and Brennen Lacey

While Kelsey Adams remains a flip target, Lane Kiffin didn’t leave the weekend empty-handed. LSU secured a major defensive addition when 4-star edge rusher K.J. Green announced his commitment for the 2027 class following his official visit. The 6’4, 215-pound pass rusher from Stone Mountain, Georgia, chose the Tigers over Georgia, Oregon, and South Carolina.

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The good news didn’t stop there. 3-star Texas RB Brennen Lacey also announced his commitment to LSU for the same class as K.J. Green.

“Trust God, trust the process, and keep grinding,” he said following his pledge.

He chose the Tigers over offers from programs including Notre Dame, Florida, and Miami, giving LSU another offensive piece for the future. Those additions help explain why Lane Kiffin isn’t sweating the slow start.

Right now, LSU currently holds six commitments in the 2027 class, ranking 23rd nationally and ninth in the SEC according to On3. And the Tigers remain heavily involved with several elite prospects.

“The program continues to pursue a collection of blue-chip recruits in the 2027 cycle, including No. 1 wide receiver Easton Royal (Texas commit) and fellow five-stars Caden Moss (No. 13) and Xavier Sabb (No. 18),” ESPN wrote.

Landing Green and Lacey provided momentum. But flipping Kelsey Adams from Georgia would be proof that Lane Kiffin can walk into SEC recruiting battles against Kirby Smart and walk away with the prize.