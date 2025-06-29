6 Months On From Ugly Alabama Exit, Five-Star Recruit Clears Air On Crushed Dreams & Friction With Kalen DeBoer

Alabama, with Nick Saban, wasn’t just winning national titles and SEC championships; the effect was more profound than that. Recruits lined up to win that elusive natty; every coach in the country wanted to work under him as he revived their careers, including Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian. So, in the 2022 class, a talented, 11th-ranked defensive lineman committed to Alabama to follow Nick Saban’s guidance and win a natty. But in just one season, that dream crashed as Kalen DeBoer came and Saban retired. And with DeBoer? Not everything went smoothly for the talented defensive tackle.

Yes, we are talking about the 2022 D-line prospect whom Saban himself recruited, Jahiem Oatis. The player came with high expectations and played three seasons at Alabama. But in those three seasons, the promise of glory for which he came to the team faded into oblivion with Saban’s retirement. As for Oatis’s talent? The guy was a beast, as he showed in just his freshman year.

In his freshman season, Oatis featured in 12 games and earned All-SEC honors, recording 29 tackles and a sack. In 2023, he started just 3 games and featured sporadically in many others, but his stats? They were unworldly despite his limited appearances, as he totaled 26 tackles and 2 passes defended. But when the 2024 season came with Kalen DeBoer, he was sidelined, as he says, and that was a setback for his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Last year, when I was there, they were literally messing me over and weren’t giving me playing time. That was a big part of why I left. The new staff wasn’t for me. And once I found out that they didn’t mess with me, I knew it was time to get up and get out of there,” Oatis told On3.

AD

Oatis left Alabama after 2024 and went to Colorado to join Deion Sanders’ camp in the December window last year. “I left Alabama because I came in with Coach Saban. I took it to heart. That was one of my biggest dreams: to play in college football for Coach Saban and win a ring. When I heard he was leaving — nobody saw it coming.” Oatis’s snub probably happened because of his unexpected injuries in the 2024 offseason.

The 6’5 and 325 lb. former Alabama defensive lineman had injury issues plaguing him and even had to undergo surgery. So the injuries impacted his season, and Kalen DeBoer moved on from him, limiting him to just 4 games. Also, one major college football account also pointed out that Oatis also had the same position coach during and after Saban’s tenure, being Freddie Roach.

“It’s worth noting for anyone unaware that Oatis had the same position coach even after Saban’s retirement in Freddie Roach,” wrote Sidelines-Bama X account, which has 64.8k followers, giving fuel to the whole controversy regarding Kalen DeBoer and Oatis. That said, last season the appearances were fewer for Oatis, and he still preserved his redshirt year. So he still has 2 more years of eligibility left to play college football. So, that possibility is quite exciting for him as he aims to prepare for the NFL draft. And to do that? He has the best person there is in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jahiem Oatis has a lot to prove in the 2025 season

Despite his limited 3 seasons with Alabama, Oatis has shown brilliance in his game and averaged over 22 snaps per game. So, with 57 career tackles and 1.5 sacks, the guy has a high ceiling to prepare for the draft. Moreover, Oatis has also worked hard in the weight room following a strict nutrition plan and has come down to 315 lbs from 390 lbs when he came as a recruit. This is something that is quite optimistic, as he says, “I’m fully healthy” about his extent of injury and progress achieved. Add to that, Oatis also has the best in the business to teach him the craft.

“Got a great defensive line coach in Coach Sapp. Man, Coach Sapp, he speaks my language. He pushes me every day; that’s my dog. He’s on me every day, like white on rice. I’m thankful that he’s on me like that because it just makes me push harder,” said Oatis. Still, despite the 2024 season setback, the lineman talks; he still recognizes that he has a lot to prove, and the 2025 season will be pivotal for him. “I’ve got a lot to prove to people this year. I didn’t get a chance last year to prove myself. So this year, for sure, the work ethic is going to be there.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All in all, Jahiem Oatis has everything to succeed at Colorado. Warren Sapp is an NFL legend who gave nightmares to offenses in his time, and so his expertise will be pivotal. The only thing that Oatis will need to avoid is injury, and if he can do that? Then it’s very much possible that we could see a comeback story for him playing for Deion Sanders and making Kalen DeBoer regret it.