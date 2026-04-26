Six Ohio State Football Players Go Undrafted in 2026 NFL Draft

The Ohio State had a spectacular draft glory. The Buckeyes once again finished the draft with the highest picks, 11. Out of those 11, 4 of them went in the first eleven drafts. However, that’s one side of the glory of the draft. Like every other program in the Power 4, even the mighty Buckeyes had 6 players go undrafted in the Pittsburgh draft.

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It’s always a bit of a roller coaster when the draft ends and the “eighth round” (free agency) begins. Even though these six Buckeyes didn’t hear their names called on TV, their football careers aren’t over.

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CJ Donaldson Jr. (RB)

CJ’s easily considered one of the biggest “snubs” of the weekend, considering he has 40 rushing touchdowns to his name. ESPN had him ranked as the #7 best available running back on Day 3. He was even hosted for a pre-draft visit by the Steelers.

Despite having mountains of rushing touchdowns, his senior year at Columbus didn’t exactly go as he planned. Because of a lack of expected production (96 carries for 361 yards) and a bit of bad luck, teams hesitated a bit.

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Imago October 5, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson 12 comes up just short of the goal line on a run during the game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20251005_zaf_s304_027 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

However, he didn’t have to wait long once the draft ended. Within about 30 minutes of the final pick, the New Orleans Saints scooped him up as an undrafted free agent. He’ll be heading to training camp next week or so, and fight for his place in the 53-man roster rotation.

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Tywone Malone Jr. (DT)

Tywone was the only starter from the 2025 Buckeyes defense who didn’t get drafted, which was a bit of a surprise given the size (6’4, 305) and athleticism he has on him. The only reason he didn’t get drafted is because he was a late boomer.

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Malone spent five years in college (at Ole Miss and Ohio State) but only became a full-time starter in his final season (2025). He finished his senior year with a career-best 26 tackles and zero sacks. 247Sports, in their draft scout book, labelled him under ‘plenty to prove’. Unfortunately, he wasn’t even invited to the combine, which at least would have increased his chances of making the cut in the late rounds.

Not to mention, early in his career at Ole Miss, Malone split time between football and baseball. Perhaps it may have slowed his overall development in the sport. Regardless, the New York Giants picked him in free agency. Since they traded Dexter Lawrence, they are taking a chance on anything above 300 pounds that could stop the run.

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The Bergen Catholic product will return to his hometown for a shot at the NFL.

Jayden Fielding (K)

Some say he had it coming for selling three of the most important Buckeyes games in the last two seasons. Least reliable in clutch time. However, it is incredibly tough for kickers to get drafted. Only 2 or 3 kickers get drafted in the entire country each year.

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Even if you let his Miami and Indiana field goal misses slide, the main reason is he’s a stranger when it comes to 50-yard field goals. In college, he was 0-for-3 on attempts of 50+ yards, with a career-long of only 49 yards. However, he actually hit a 57-yard field goal at his Pro Day, but teams believe 50 yards on game day over 57 yards without any pressure.

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Imago October 11, 2025, Champaign, Illinois, USA: JAYDEN FIELDING K for the Buckeyes. University of Illinois Fighting Illini football host Ohio State Buckeyes. The two nationally ranked teams face off at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign IL. Final Score: Ohio State 34: 15 Illinois Champaign USA – ZUMAl176 20251011_znp_l176_065 Copyright: xAlanxLookx

Fielding is now a priority undrafted free agent. Before the draft, the New Orleans Saints were reported to have high interest in him as a developmental option due to his kickoff success and consistency from inside 45 yards. He’ll definitely be competing with veterans in a camp this summer for a spot in the NFL.

John Ferlmann (LS)

Long snappers are the unsung heroes who almost never get drafted. John’s road was even tougher because a nagging hamstring injury kept him from performing at 100% during the Ohio State Pro Day. Because he couldn’t show off his speed on those snaps in front of scouts, he’s starting his NFL journey as a free agent.

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He’s spent the last 3 years being nearly perfect on his deliveries, so a team will probably give him a look once he’s fully healed.

Joey Velazquez (LB)

Joey is a warrior who spent 6 years in college football. He was a heart-and-soul guy for the Buckeyes. Because he’s already 24 years old, NFL teams passed on him in the draft in favor of younger prospects. Not to mention, he was a walk-on and didn’t have any film nor production to show for.

Velazquez played in all 14 games but recorded zero solo tackles and only one assisted tackle. He was almost exclusively a special teams contributor rather than a rotational linebacker.

Collin Johnson (LS)

Well, Collin shared the room with Ferlmann, so he had very little chance to begin with. Since long snappers are rarely drafted, Collin has been exploring his options in the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. However, now he has to fight for a place in NFL rookie minicamps, if called.