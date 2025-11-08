$6.8B NFL Franchise May Pass on John Mateer as Oklahoma QB Gets Serious Career Advice

John Mateer has been a standout performer for the Oklahoma Sooners. He has led the Sooners to a commanding 7-2 record. As a result, rumors have been circulating this season that he may join the Denver Broncos. However, scouts throughout the nation have spotted some shortcomings. And those struggles go a long way in diminishing his chances of making it to the NFL, as the Broncos might back out from signing him.

Tod McShay spoke candidly about Jhon mateer’s rising stock and pointed out the problems while providing a simple solution to them. The solution is a return to college football. Tod discussed all this on the November 6 episode of his The McShay show. “Listen, the Auburn tape is when he got injured, but my goodness, play 64 and 65 or whatever it was in that game. Like, you see who he is, the competitor, the run, the throw,” he said.

He pointed out the strength of character John Mateer has shown, playing through the thumb injury he got against Auburn. It says a lot about the Star QB from Oklahoma, as he has recorded impressive numbers even after that injury. But that doesn’t mask the issues he has had throughout the campaign. Also, raw talent and strong character aren’t enough to have a successful NFL career.

“He needs another year. Let’s rinse, refine, repeat in the offseason. Let’s get that thumb ready. Come back and get him with a quarterback coach that can do some of the things. Whether it’s Baker, whether it’s reaching out to Mahomes to help him with some of the things that those guys did post-college to become the players they are in the NFL,” he continued.

It will do him a lot of good to get insights on how to improve his game from veterans like Patrick Mahomes and Baker. He does have some issues that need fine-tuning before he goes into the ultra-competitive environment of the NFL. John Mateer has struggled when playing inside the pocket. He has panicked in those tense situations, which has gone on to affect the plays he has made adversely. These issues have increased since his return from the thumb injury.

Meanwhile, he did perform splendidly earlier against the Michigan Wolverines, completing 21 of his 34 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown. This again points to the fact that he is almost there, and another year back in college would immensely increase his NFL stock. So, there is talent out there; he just needs to get in shape.

Now, coming to his NFL prospects, John Mateer has been heavily linked with the Denver Broncos. A lot of mock drafts have him as a first-round pick going to the Denver Broncos. This tells us a lot about the kind of player he is and the kind of season he has had. As Tod McShay said, he has the potential and talent to grow into an Oklahoma legend if he decides to come back for another season. Currently, he has recorded elite numbers, boasting a 63.8% completion rate and throwing for 1,949 yards with eight touchdowns. Yet, some uncertainty looms.

John Mateer’s uncertain future with the Denver Broncos

The NFL draft scenario involving John Mateer and the Denver Broncos is based on the belief that they have everything except a good quarterback. Plus, if the mock draft prediction comes to fruition, it would mean the end of Bo Nix’s future with them. Although there is a stark difference in reality, belief in Bo Nix’s ability among the Denver faithful is growing. Bo Nix’s time with the Broncos has been an oxymoron, marked by his inconsistent early performances while making breathtaking comebacks, which is the primary reason behind the narrative of his long-term viability in the role.

It all started when USA Today writer Ayrton Ostly had Mateer going to the Broncos in his Mock Draft. Which, in due course, started the conversation over BoNix’s future. However, after the recent change regarding both players’ performance, Ostly spoke to defend his prediction.

He said, “Mateer had first-round potential to start the season before suffering a hand injury. He’s been spotty since returning from that injury in a matter of weeks and should improve as the season wears on. At his best, Mateer has solid mobility, good processing, and a strong arm that operates out of multiple angles. Outside of quarterback, Denver has one of the best rosters in the NFL. They need an upgrade at the position to maximize it.”

After all is said and done, it seems that Mateer will surely benefit from spending another season with the Sooners. As evidenced by the decline in his performance after the thumb injury. On the other hand, Bo Nix’s future might not be over with the Broncos, as a string of late-season strong performances will likely solidify his place on their roster.