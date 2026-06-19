$6.5B NFL Team to Use Law Enforcement to Vet Brendan Sorsby Amid Supplemental Draft Buzz: Report

Pittsburgh has spent years chasing the answer at QB. Ben Roethlisberger retired, Kenny Pickett came and went, and the Steelers kept searching for the next long-term solution. Now, even with Aaron Rodgers in the building and a crowded QB room already in place, they’re ready to bet on Brendan Sorsby. And the $6.5 billion NFL franchise is leaving no stone unturned.

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The Steelers have been linked to Brendan Sorsby ahead of July’s Supplemental Draft. However, it’s not going to be a straight process. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Ray Fittipaldo, evaluating a QB carrying a gambling-related controversy involves even the law. Speaking on Steelers Collective, he revealed that organizations like Pittsburgh have dedicated personnel who serve as investigators.

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“They also have somebody who’s in law enforcement on their staff,” he said. “They are paid members of the staff, and they help take care of things when things go awry off the field. Little bit of a legal problem, an arrest here, okay. The Steelers and other teams have people to take care of that. They also do a lot of digging into personal background information on these guys.”

That’s not breaking news within NFL circles. These team investigations happen routinely. But when a player enters the draft process after an NCAA gambling investigation, the attention to detail gets much stronger. The former Texas Tech QB, who never got the chance to play for the Red Raiders, is undoubtedly a fascinating case.

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When Brendan Sorsby admitted to gambling, including betting on his own school while at Indiana, the NCAA ruled him ineligible after the investigation. But after pushback and lawsuits, a Texas judge later ruled he could play during the 2026 season. That decision set forth backlash and criticism from all angles, including the Big 12, which took legal action against Texas Tech. All of those developments led to his ultimate decision to part ways with the Red Raiders which ended the ongoing lawsuits.

The decision gave him time to enter the supplemental draft. It also instantly transformed him from a college controversy into one of the most intriguing QB gambles available to NFL teams this summer. After all, he was the top portal QB whom Texas Tech paid $5-6 million for. And while he could be a lucrative haul, Pittsburgh has every reason to do its homework.

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The Steelers are trying to win now under new head coach Mike McCarthy while planning for the future at the same time. Rodgers remains the starter, and Mason Rudolph provides veteran depth. Young QBs Will Howard and Drew Allar are developing behind the scenes. But NFL teams don’t stop searching for developmental QBs, especially when they believe they’re finding first-round talent at a discounted price.

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Betting markets showed Pittsburgh has emerged as one of the favorites to land Brendan Sorsby, alongside the New York Jets, while teams like the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, and Denver Broncos follow. Still, the Steelers may be leading here.

Why Todd McShay thinks Pittsburgh makes sense

Former ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay believes the Steelers could be one of the most intriguing fits. He thinks so because Pittsburgh rarely drafts high enough to chase elite QB prospects. Under previous head coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers were almost always competitive, leaving them stuck drafting in the twenties rather than near the top of the board. That has made finding a long-term QB much harder.

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“Can’t you see the Steelers?” he said on The McShay Show. “Because the Steelers have been mired in this, we’re good enough every year. We’re right on the fringe. We’re either in the playoffs, getting knocked out early, or we just miss the playoffs. So we’re always picking around 21 or 23 or 25, so we can’t get that guy. … This is a unique opportunity for the Steelers. I’m just throwing it out there.”

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McShay stopped short of predicting Pittsburgh would definitely make the move, particularly now that Mike McCarthy is running the team. But he couldn’t dismiss the possibility either. This is an intriguing situation because both the football talent and concerns are obvious. That’s why the Steelers aren’t just evaluating Brendan Sorsby’s arm. They’re using every available resource, including law-enforcement personnel on staff, to determine whether the QB’s future is worth betting a draft pick on.