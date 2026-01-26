$6.6B NFL Team Set to Hire Notre Dame DB Coach as Marcus Freeman Faces Backlash

On January 24, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that the Baltimore Ravens are set to hire Notre Dame DBs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Mike Mickens. He has been one of the quiet pillars of their defensive resurgence, and his exit leaves a huge void. The departure comes at a moment when Marcus Freeman and the Irish are already under national scrutiny.

Mike Mickens’ record in South Bend is difficult to dismiss. After joining Brian Kelly’s staff in 2020, he became even more central when Marcus Freeman took over as head coach. In his first season under Freeman, he helped transfer CB Nick McCloud earn All-ACC Third Team honors. By 2021, Clarence Lewis and Cam Hart were full-time starters.

The 2022 season marked a turning point. Benjamin Morrison, a June enrollee, emerged as a Freshman All-American, the first Notre Dame player to earn that honor since 2012. By 2023, the Irish ranked among the nation’s best in pass defense, allowing just 5.4 yards per attempt and finishing near the top in total passing yards allowed. In 2024, it happened again. Leonard Moore became another Freshman All-American, winning FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year and College Football Network Freshman Cornerback of the Year. In 2025, Notre Dame finished ninth nationally in defensive passing efficiency at 108.80.

This departure news arrives at a time as Marcus Freeman continues to absorb criticism from multiple corners of the sport. Former Auburn QB Cam Newton reignited the debate on ESPN’s First Take.

“Notre Dame hasn’t been relevant in years,” he said. “You take that one national championship with coach Freeman out of the equation, they haven’t been relevant for years.”

That criticism followed a turbulent stretch. Notre Dame’s decision to sit out its bowl game after being left out of the CFP drew mixed reactions nationally. Marcus Freeman’s brief altercation at a local high school event became a talking point, even if it ultimately amounted to little.