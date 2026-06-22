$6.25B Team Touted To Splurge 1st Round Pick On Brendan Sorsby In Supplementary Draft

The Brendan Sorsby story has shifted from NCAA eligibility to the supplemental draft. Once a top QB prospect after his senior year, his NFL dream crashed when the sports betting scandal exploded. Now, if Heisman finalist Diego Pavia could go undrafted, can Sorsby survive with his history? One team might overlook his past because they desperately need a quarterback.

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“But if you were the Minnesota Vikings, this is the team that keeps jumping out to me. You have Kyler Murray on a one-year deal. JJ McCarthy doesn’t seem to be the long-term answer,” NBC’s veteran journalist Mike Florio said on his June 19 podcast. “You are so well coached and your roster so strong, other than quarterback, you’re going to be competitive, right?”

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For a franchise sitting at $6.25 billion, the Minnesota Vikings, according to Forbes, with playoff DNA but a QB roulette wheel, Sorsby represents calculated risk. While scouts grade him as a second-round supplemental pick, the Vikings could splash first-round value if they believe his dual-threat arsenal, 580 rushing yards in 2025, 7,208 career passing yards, translates to immediate QB1 potential when Murray’s one-year deal expires.

Keeping the gambling addiction aside, Sorsby logged 2,082 snaps across Indiana and Cincinnati, showcasing dual-threat ability (580 rushing yards last year) and elite protection. Across his full college career at Indiana and Cincinnati, he accumulated 7,208 passing yards and 82 total touchdowns. So Sorsby does not lack talent, and because of the numbers he posted, the NY Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers are predicted to pick him in the 2nd round. However, they are not the only ones in need of a reliable QB to add depth to their QB room.

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Meanwhile, Vikings starters Murray and McCarthy are competing for the job, leaving room for a prospect like Sorsby. Murray is left with just a one-year deal to refurbish his career. For the Vikings, it might pose the dilemma they faced last year after Sam Darnold signed with the Seahawks.

“ With Sorsby in the building for all of 2026, O’Connell could get a long look at his potential as a QB1 challenger in 2027 should Murray play his way into a bigger deal elsewhere. While the Vikings’ offense isn’t a one-for-one fit for what Sorsby did in college, he saw some translatable concepts (especially rollouts),” ESPN’s Benjamin Solak said.

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Even though Murray might be leaving next season, McCarthy still stays, but it won’t be enough for the Vikings to suffice. McCarthy missed his entire 2024 rookie season plus seven games in 2025 due to an ankle sprain, concussion, and hand fracture. He has been prone to many injuries and is now seen as a rather fragile QB. Suppose the Vikings get Sorsby in the supp. draft, it would likely come at the expense of McCarthy, who the Vikings would likely trade with a crowded quarterback room. But two more teams might steal the QB and are ready to overlook him like the rest of the teams.

Other teams that might pick Brendan Sorsby

While Sorsby had to cut his college journey short and get in the supplemental Draft, things are not looking too bad anymore. Ron Slavin, who manages Sorsby, said that a total of 23 NFL teams have already inquired about his client. Those inquiries included interactions with multiple GMs, scouts, and front-office executives. A $6.5 billion franchise, Pitts Steeler might benefit from drafting Brendan Sorsby.

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“The Steelers can gain a guy who quite possibly would have emerged as one of the top picks. They get their answer at quarterback,” NBC’s veteran journalist Mike Florio said on his June 19 podcast. “They have to be comfortable with the gambling side of it. I know. But that’s why during the slow time, enjoy your vacation, coaches, GMs, and scouts. You’re going to be working because they have to get to the bottom of all aspects of Brendan Sorsby’s evaluation.”

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When September kickoff arrives, the NFL will watch where a quarterback with elite talent, but a costly betting history, finally lands. His dual-threat ability and 7,208 career passing yards prove he can play. The question isn’t whether Sorsby deserves a chance, but which franchise believes he’s worth the risk.