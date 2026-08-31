$6.6B NFL Team Makes Decision on Athlete Eyeing College Football Return With Lane Kiffin’s LSU

Lane Kiffin is among those watching Jack Pyburn’s next step after a call made on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers changed the undrafted edge rusher’s roster status even though he led the league with four preseason sacks.

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived EDGE/OLB Jack Pyburn on Sunday, August 30, as part of their final 53-man roster cuts after the last preseason game. His preseason production was not enough to keep him on the roster.

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NEW: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived EDGE Jack Pyburn, @gregauman reports.The NFL preseason sack leader plans to make his way to LSU if he clears waivers.https://t.co/nBv2Lqlln3 https://t.co/rhC2yzoNuj pic.twitter.com/r2AeuPK4m7— On3 (@On3) August 30, 2026

On August 14 against the New York Jets, he had 3 tackles and 2.0 sacks. Against Kansas City, he added 3 tackles. On August 28 at Jacksonville, he finished with 4 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and 1 pass deflection.

Tampa Bay already had a crowded EDGE group. First-round pick Rueben Bain, third-round pick YaYa Diaby, and fourth-round picks Anthony Nelson, and David Walker were all ahead of him.

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Pyburn signed a three-year undrafted-free-agent deal on May 8, 2026, worth $3,115,000. It included a $15,000 signing bonus and $100,000 of 2026 base salary guaranteed. The 2026 cap number was $890,000.

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Being waived does not mean he is automatically headed back to college. He must first clear the NFL waiver wire, which usually takes about 24 hours. If another team claims him, that club inherits his contract, and he stays in the NFL. If he clears, he becomes a free agent. Court filings already stated his plan: if released by September 1, he “plans to return to LSU.”

After a preseason game, Pyburn told Greg Auman, “I don’t want to speak too much on it. My agents are handling it. They’re doing it in my best interests. I’m just focused on playing good football. I love being here. I’ve been going as hard as I can to make this team and be a part of this special organization.”

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In Jacksonville, he said, “Honestly, I’m just focused on football and my process of becoming a better football player, and what happens will happen.” He also credited outside-linebackers coach Larry Foote for helping his snap timing and understanding of offensive concepts.

Head coach Todd Bowles praised him after the Jets game. “He did a heck of a job last night. He showed up with the lights on. He’s a solid player, doesn’t get much run with all the other guys playing… he showed everybody who he was.”

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Tampa Bay’s decision may have opened a rare door that LSU and its new staff have been watching closely. LSU opens against Clemson on September 5, so the window is tight.

What the court order could mean for LSU

Pyburn could return to LSU if he clears waivers. A Louisiana state judge, William Jorden, issued a temporary restraining order in mid-August that covers Pyburn and more than 30 other Class of 2022 athletes.

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The TRO grants them a fifth year of eligibility despite the NCAA’s new age-based “five-for-five” rule. Players who signed NFL contracts must terminate those deals and repay earnings to regain eligibility.

LSU would gain an experienced EDGE who already knows the scheme under defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Last season, after transferring from Florida, Pyburn started 11 of 12 games for the Tigers. He recorded 52 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one fumble recovery. His PFF run-defense grade was 85.3.

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His return would stand out under Lane Kiffin. LSU has already added other lawsuit plaintiffs. Tight end Dae’Quan Wright, defensive tackle Zavian Harris, and Notre Dame EDGE Junior Tuihalamaka have already joined LSU. Pyburn would become the first player to return after recording official NFL preseason statistics in the same calendar year.

The NFL has clarified that any player who goes back to college in 2026 cannot sign with an NFL team during the 2026 season and would become a free agent for 2027.

Kiffin has not publicly commented on Pyburn’s waiver specifically. Earlier, he said his staff looks at “everything,” and the program would be “prepared” to add newly eligible seniors. “Before [the TRO] we would say, ‘Our team is our team, this is what we’ve got.’