$6.3B NFL Team Drafts Carnell Tate as First Buckeye of 2026 Draft

Once again, for the nth year straight, the University of Ohio State Buckeyes made a couple of headlines for the top 10 picks. Word is, five Buckeyes made it to Pittsburgh for the draft. Out of all, Carnell Tate just became the first Buckeye to get drafted; the $6.3 billion Tennessee Titans took a leap of faith on this pick at fourth overall, which caught some folks a ‘bit off-guard.’

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Folks were a bit surprised to see him get picked over fellow Buckeyes like Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, and Kayden McDonald. All of them were highly talked about and seen as strong draft options, so it definitely raised a few eyebrows. But in reality, this decision had very little to do with those players or their talent. It mostly comes down to team needs, and the Titans clearly needed a wide receiver more than any other position.

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When Tate heard his name called in Pittsburgh, he knew that he made some history. He just became Ohio State’s sixth wide receiver to be drafted in the first round in the last five years. Needless to say, the Buckeyes will remain THE WRU for the next decade or so, or even more.

This elite group includes Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Emeka Egbuka. Back in the 2022 NFL Draft, Wilson and Olave were selected back-to-back, with the New York Jets taking Wilson at No. 10 overall and the New Orleans Saints picking Olave at No. 11. In 2023, Jaxon Smith-Njigba became the first wide receiver drafted, even though he went slightly later at No. 20 overall to the Seattle Seahawks.

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Then, in 2024, Marvin Harrison Jr. continued the trend by going as high as No. 4 overall to the Arizona Cardinals. Most recently, in 2025, Emeka Egbuka was selected No. 19 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, adding yet another Buckeye to the list. Smith-Njigba and Harrison were both the top wide receivers in their draft classes, and now Tate joins that group as well. This means Ohio State has produced the first wide receiver off the board in three of the past four years, which is very impressive.

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Tate played in a very talented offense at Ohio State. Like Egbuka, he had to share the reps with other stars, including Marvin Harrison Jr. and young talent Jeremiah Smith, who is expected to be a top draft pick next year. Because of this, Tate never had a 1,000-yard season, but he was still very consistent.

He caught at least 50 passes in both his sophomore and junior seasons and had over 700 receiving yards in both 2024 and 2025. In 2024, he helped Ohio State win a national championship and had a big game in the Cotton Bowl semifinal against Texas, catching seven passes for 87 yards. In 2025, he further showed his value as a deep threat, hauling in 11 receptions of 20 or more yards. According to Pro Football Focus, only two other Big Ten receivers had more such plays that season, and one of them was his own teammate, Jeremiah Smith, who had 12.

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Even with Jeremiah as WR1, there were so many games where Carnell Tate was seen as WR1 over him.

Why this pick is a win for the Titans?