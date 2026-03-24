$6.3B NFL Team Would Be Perfect Fit for Jeremiah Smith, Says Draft Analyst

Ohio State is the draft’s WRU, alright; they’ve sent to the league its most prolific wideouts in recent years. Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Ogbuka, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba all continue to make OSU proud. But the Buckeyes haven’t sent their best because Jeremiah Smith has yet to hit the draft. However, what if he were a part of the 2026 draft, alongside all college football players? Taking this hypothetical scenario in mind, FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt made a bold prediction for Smith’s draft fate.

“[Jeremiah Smith] would be the number four pick in the draft,” Klatt predicted the Tennessee Titans to draft Smith on FOX Sports’ 23 March podcast. “Because you got quarterback need ahead of him. Now you can look Cam Ward in the eye and say, ‘Hey man, we’re getting you the best threat possible.’ That’s Jeremiah Smith. I think Smith is going to be a fabulous wide receiver, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, day one.”

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Jeremiah Smith has only played two years of college ball. But unlike his senior Arch Manning (Texas quarterback), the WR has repeatedly featured as a projected top draft pick. Smith has already accumulated 2,558 receiving yards at an impressive 15.7 yards per reception average for 27 touchdowns. The performances not only brought him widespread accolades but also earned him back-to-back All-American honors. They make him one of the hottest commodities in the country, especially for NFL scouts.

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Smith already possesses traits that make him NFL-ready. Right from his deep ball tracking ability to running ‘angry’ after the catch, count him in as the next Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Smith also has forced a whopping 18.5% missed tackle rate in his best year, in contrast to Harrison Jr.’s 7.4%. Not just that, Smith’s Pro-Ready route running and separation skills are already world-class.

USA Today via Reuters NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan, Dec 4, 2021 Indianapolis, IN, USA Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt during the Michigan Wolverines game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 04.12.2021 21:50:52, 17447510, Lucas Oil Stadium, Big Ten Conference, Joel Klatt, NCAA Football, Michigan Wolverines, Iowa Hawkeyes, Fox Sports PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 17447510

“I think he’s got potential to be one of the better receivers that we’ve seen in this generation. I really do,” Joel Klatt commented. “He’s fast, he’s big, he catches the ball, he’s nuanced in his routes. The guy is an absolute monster. He is fantastic. So Jeremiah Smith would be number four for Tennessee.” Against Oregon in the 2024 Rose Bowl, Smith showed why the ‘best OSU receiver in recent history’ tag fits him perfectly.

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Smith torched the Ducks’ offense, receiving for 187 yards, earning offensive MVP. A performance that included the freshman’s stellar 56-yard grab on 3rd-and-long. From sitting in the zone holes, stacking vertically before breaking, to dominating contested catches, Smith will be a true WR1 even as a rookie at the Tennessee Titans. That’s exactly why drafting Jeremiah Smith made sense for the Titans.

Why does the Tennessee Titans’ drafting Jeremiah Smith make sense?

In the 2026 NFL draft, the Titans require bolstering several positions, including the O-line, running back, and the pass-rush unit. Of course, the WR room already has players like Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, and Calvin Ridley. But the Titans are still searching for an impact WR to line up opposite Wan’Dale Robinson, and help their prized possession, QB Cam Ward. Drafting Smith, even in 2027, could give the $6.3 billion franchise long-term stability in that regard.

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If the Titans decide to draft a top wide receiver this year, the team still has many options. Jordyn Tyson is arguably the top-ranked in his position and boasts a 4.5 forty-yard dash speed. Makai Lemon is another in the position, along with former Ohio State WR Carnell Tate. Drafting either of them can still pay off dividends. But will the Titans make a gamble and wait for another year for Smith to enter the draft?

The Titans are coming off a disappointing 3-14 season after firing head coach Brian Callahan midway through the season. Now, the team is under the Robert Saleh era, and Brian Daboll is the offensive coordinator. It would make sense for the Titans to wait for Smith in 2027, considering Robinson just signed a 4-year deal, coming off a 1,000+ yard season. But in 2027, Smith will likely be a 1st overall pick, and the Titans will have to risk another team sweeping him in. Will Robert Saleh take that risk?