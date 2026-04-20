Six-Year Veteran CB’s Brother Avieon Terrell Could Be Ideal First-Round Prospect to Fill Seahawks’

The Seattle Seahawks have a glaring hole at cornerback, and with the NFL Draft’s first round approaching, the solution might come from a familiar football family. Clemson’s Avieon Terrell, brother of six-year veteran NFL CB AJ Terrell, does have everything the team needs. And his skills are already making him their favorite.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Look, if I’m the Seahawks, I’m thinking pretty simply: you just won a Super Bowl, so you can’t afford to walk into the next season w2ith weak spots, especially in depth. But here’s the tricky part: picking last means most of the top names are already gone by the time your turn comes. That’s where Avieon Terrell enters the picture. He’s not the hottest name right now, but sometimes that’s exactly the kind of player you take a chance on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Avieon Terrell didn’t have the best year, which pushed him down the draft too. The hamstring injury didn’t help either, messing up his Combine, Pro Day, and even a private workout he set up. But this is where teams overthink things. Everyone focuses on what went wrong and suddenly forgets the talent underneath. Before coming to why Terrell fits into the system, let’s understand what exactly the Seahawks’ approach is with this position and why they need more versatile players in it.

Looking at the Seahawks right now, you can’t ignore the fact that they just lost two key cornerbacks: Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant. Woolen went to the Eagles on a one-year, $12 million deal, and Bryant, too, headed to the Bears. Now, that took a pretty hard hit on the team’s secondary. Sure, they brought in Noah Igbinoghene, but let’s be real: one addition doesn’t add any depth to the team. If anything, it just tells everyone they still have work to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s another factor to consider: Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s “Dark Side” defense. This isn’t a system where corners just sit back and cover receivers all day. Here, they’ve got to get physical, step up, and help stop the run, too. So it’s pretty clear that to build on that position, the team will not just be looking for coverage skills but will see the guys who are tough, versatile, and not afraid to get their hands dirty.

This is exactly why the Seahawks moved on from Riq Woolen. Under former head coach Pete Carroll, he looked great, fast, and athletic. But once Mike Macdonald came in with that more physical system, things got a bit tricky for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s where Avieon Terrell enters the picture. What stands out the most about him is how flexible he is. In college, he didn’t just stick to one spot; he played both inside in the slot (112 snaps) and outside (476 snaps). That clearly shows he’s not a one-trick player but someone who can move around and adjust according to the defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of that, for the last two seasons at Clemson, Terrell has been ranked among the top 20 cornerbacks in run defense grade, which isn’t something to be shrugged off. And talking of Seattle and Mike Macdonald’s system, it just clicks. They want corners who play tough, almost like extra defenders in the front. Avieon Terrell fits that idea perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a parallel world, Terrell can turn into someone like Kyle Hamilton. That might sound like a big comparison, but let’s not forget Hamilton became a star in Baltimore under Mike Macdonald, so the blueprint is already there. So, it will be the same system and the same kind of thinking under Macdonald, and who knows, if Terrell comes into the Seahawks team, he might really turn into another Hamilton.

But here’s the thing: all of this sounds great only if Avieon Terrell is still available till the No. 32 pick. And that’s a big “if.” Because teams like the New York Giants are already eyeing cornerbacks, and if they notice his skills, the team could easily grab him earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

And missing out on him will be a big blow for the team, as Terrell feels like one of those players who just naturally have it. Talent runs in the family, as his brother, Falcons corner A.J. Terrell, is already a big name in the NFL and is making sure his smaller brother becomes one too.

How Avieon Terrell’s brother shaped him as a player

Avieon Terrell’s football journey started when he was very young, and it was closely connected to his older brother, A.J. Terrell. As a kid, he would often wait near the field just to wear his brother’s football gear after games and practices. His father, Aundell, clearly explained how that connection shaped him as a player.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s so small, with a big helmet, and he’s crying because he wants to put the helmet on and put the shoulder pads on,” Aundell Terrell said.

Terrell basically followed the same path as his brother, completing his high school at Westlake, then moving to Clemson, but despite that, comparisons made things hard for him. But Terrell made that comparison his biggest strength. At first, he looked up to A.J., but over time, that turned into a healthy competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both of them started training together and pushing each other, and with that, Avieon was also working hard to make a name for himself. That’s how he pushed himself this far. Throughout all his struggles and learnings, his elder brother was always his role model, and even Avieon admitted it, saying, “He’s been a mentor my whole life,” which tells you how important that bond is.

After years of effort, all that hard work paid off at Clemson, where Terrell actually showed the world the kind of potential he has. From grabbing a 2025 All-American spot to becoming a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist and making the All-ACC first team, he finally made a name for himself at college.

Now, he is all set to bring in the same heat to the NFL too, learning from his brother and shaping himself since childhood, and ready to prove to himself that he is more than just ordinary. It’s still pretty early to call dibs on his move to the Seahawks, but wherever he goes, there’s no doubt Terrell will shine brightly.