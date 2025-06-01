16 ACC Teams Put on High Alert in Major Clemson Admission After Bill Belichick’s Strong Demand From Dabo Swinney

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney isn’t throwing in the towel, at least—not this season. Following a 10-4 season, he’s aiming for a national championship. The recipe? A rock-solid roster and top-tier coordinators. Swinney didn’t just sit on his hands; he stacked the deck aggressively and added 15 high school recruits and three key transfers. And to crank up the heat on the defense, he got in Penn State’s defensive mastermind, Tom Allen. If that doesn’t scream championship buzz, then what does? Well, there’s a reason why Swinney stands as Clemson and the ACC’s winningest head coach, and if you aren’t sold still, then just ask J.D. PicKell, who’s already seeing them as title contenders.

Clemson unexpectedly reached the College Football Playoff last season, upsetting SMU in the ACC Championship game. This victory secured their first playoff berth since 2021. Dabo Swinney’s team played the role of spoiler perfectly, ending a short playoff absence and reminding everyone of their championship pedigree. Clemson did go to the championship game in 2020 but lost to LSU’s Joe Burrow after a hard-fought semifinal win over Ohio State. But this season, they can finally make that happen with key players like Cade Klubnik and Dabo Swinney’s strong WR room.

And On3’s J.D. PicKell is rooting high for Clemson’s title run, saying, “Clemson can definitely compete for a national championship.” Taking subtle jabs at Mario Cristobal’s high-end roster with 21 commits and 20 transfers and the kind of NIL they spend to get them. Whereas Dabo Swinney just focused on building a strong team. “How hilarious would it be if we finish the season late January—I guess it’s January 19th, I believe—in Miami and Dabo Sweeney is having the last laugh on the 2025 season for college football—a guy who didn’t major in the portal has been pretty outspoken about how he feels about NIL, and Clemson in the new world of college football wins the national championship,” PicKell added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney shown walking into the stadium prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What makes their chances much stronger is Cade Klubnik’s presence on the team. This guy is an actual deal for them, who completed 3,638 yards with 36 TDs, with over 36 rushing yards, with just six or fewer turnovers. And this season, he’s not just No. 1 returning QB but also the Heisman favorite, so if he can be their ultimate playmaker, then who will? Even PicKell feels the same: “I’ll say this right now: the way this roster is built and who they have on this roster resembles a lot of what I think those old Clemson teams were got to do it at quarterback. Cade Klubnik can be that. Was that at the end of last year for them, especially against Texas?”

That’s right, despite a tough loss against Texas, Cade’s performance against them reflected the talent that has made him a valuable asset for Dabo Swinney’s offense. Going 26-of-43 for 336 yards with 3 TDs against Texas isn’t that easy. Now, to ease out his load, Swinney added key playmakers that will push their playoff chances even more.

“At wide receiver, Bryant Wesco, TJ Moore, Antonio Williams, and Tristan Leigh—like, there’s a lot of guys now, a lot of guys that you hadn’t seen in previous years last two or three years, I should say, from Clemson—they now have at the playmaker position, so Clemson would not be shocked in the slightest if they ran through the ACC and then found themselves competing for a national championship at the end of that thing,” PicKell confirmed. But it looks like they aren’t the only playmakers in the ACC after all…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dabo Swinney’s championship vision faces competition

Bill Belichick’s move from the NFL to college football has surprised many in the ACC. Despite his numerous championships, he readily admits he’s a rookie, embracing the challenges of coaching at North Carolina. Instead of acting superior, he praised Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, whose successful program is a nearby model. Belichick openly cited Swinney as a mentor, showing a willingness to learn. “I’m the rookie of the room,” Belichick said. “I’m not as familiar with things as a lot of other coaches, especially like Coach Swinney here. He’s got way more experience.”

Belichick acknowledged Swinney’s experience, but didn’t copy Clemson’s playbook. North Carolina aggressively used the transfer portal, adding 41 players in one offseason—a stark contrast to Clemson’s approach. Belichick clearly aims for quick success at UNC, yet values Swinney’s established culture. “I’m watching him,” Belichick said. “I’m looking at his program. It’s a great program.” He respects Swinney’s winning formula and seeks to understand Clemson’s sustained success.

Clemson remains the ACC’s gold standard, even amidst constant change. While Swinney often resists the sport’s evolution, his success silences critics. The Tigers’ 2016 and 2018 national titles fuel another College Football Playoff push. Swinney’s 2025 team looks strong, and Belichick knows conquering Death Valley is key to winning the ACC. “He’s turned out a great product year after year after year after year. That speaks volumes,” Belichick said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

North Carolina’s path to contention will be challenging, but Belichick welcomes the test. His ACC debut features a daunting opener: a home game against Swinney’s Clemson Tigers on October 4. This clash will reveal how quickly Belichick has adapted. While the Tar Heels may not yet rival Clemson, Belichick’s willingness to learn from successful programs is encouraging. The game serves as both a learning experience and an early assessment of UNC’s progress under his leadership.