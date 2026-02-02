16-YO Penn State Commit Reveals Why He’s Taking Huge Leap of Faith on Matt Campbell

Still without a single commitment to the 2027 class, Penn State went way ahead, landing a 2028 prospect. With less than two months at Happy Valley and without coaching a game for the Nittany Lions, it’s a big win for Matt Campbell. While it’s too early for the 16-year-old, Deonte Flemings, the PSU commit answers the actual reason behind his early decision.

Penn State landed an in-state commitment from McDowell High School CB Deonte Flemings on Saturday’s Junior Day to its 2028 class. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Fleming received an offer from assistant coach Deon Broomfield a week ago. While questions arose about the early commitment, the 16-year-old cornerback took it to social media, responding through a post.

“People say why so early, it was god willing and perfect timing I can focus on me now and become the best version of myself #weare,” Deonte Flemings wrote on X.

The high school sophomore revealed more details about his commitment during Junior Day. He stated that his trust in Matt Campbell and his staff at Penn State was the driving factor. He sees the new coaching staff as the beginning of a new era for the Nittany Lions, one that will lead to championships.

“First and foremost, I think the new coaching staff is ready to compete already, and that’s one thing that I love,” Flemings said. “Coach Campbell is a very honest guy and family-oriented, and that’s what it’s about to my family. I need somebody who’s going to be on me when my parents aren’t around and turn me into the best version of myself.”

“With the new coaching staff, that means we can have a fresh start and bring championship football back to the state. Plus, then you have one of the best DB coaches in the game, who’s also from PA, in Coach Terry [Smith].”

Deonte Flemings has eight offers from schools, with Sacramento State being the first to offer him in October. While more offers were expected to hit the door, the home-state university became his go-to choice. He is the first non-2026 commit under Campbell’s leadership, and it’s the outcome of the trust Campbell earned in his two months at Penn State.

Matt Campbell checks boxes for PSU’s future

Matt Campbell’s arrival at Penn State came at the worst possible time. The team had the lowest of lows, and as a result, almost 50 players left the program. However, Campbell made some notable moves at PSU to reignite hope, from filling the coaching staff to aggressive portal recruiting.

Campbell played a big role in the transfer portal and high school recruitment, landing 36 transfers and 13 high school recruits who either signed or committed. Among them, 23 were former Iowa State players who played for Campbell. One of his biggest grabs was bringing Rocco Becht, one of the most experienced QBs in college football, through the portal. The locker room uncertainty before entering the portal was completely different, as the Nittany Lions became the 5th-ranked team in the portal class.

Apart from athletes, Campbell brought most of the assistants from Iowa State to build the staff with familiar faces. However, they still retained some key existing staff on the roster, including Terry Smith, who was crucial in landing the 2028 commit, Deonte Flemings.