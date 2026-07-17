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16YO Ohio State Target Becomes Youngest Football Recruit Ever to Sign Nike NIL Deal

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Khosalu Puro

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Jul 16, 2026 | 10:07 PM EDT

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16YO Ohio State Target Becomes Youngest Football Recruit Ever to Sign Nike NIL Deal

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Khosalu Puro

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Jul 16, 2026 | 10:07 PM EDT

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Most 16-year-olds are still trying to earn their first major scholarship offer or crack a varsity starting lineup, but not Ohio State target Jermaine Cobbins. The Springfield, Tennessee, cornerback just signed with Nike and made history doing it. Nike has signed younger athletes in other sports, but no football player his age has landed a deal with the brand before.

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According to ESPN recruiting reporter Eli Lederman, Cobbins is the youngest football player to sign a Nike NIL deal. Nike said it added 11 high school football players to its NIL roster this week. Cobbins stands out because he is one of only three juniors in the group.

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That matters in Columbus. Cobbins already has an Ohio State offer, visited campus and has spoken about what stood out to him there. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound cornerback is ranked No. 25 overall, No. 3 at his position and the top player in Tennessee for 2028 by the 247Sports Composite. He was at Ryan Day’s camp last month.

“I think today was great, getting coached by Coach OG and Coach G,” he said in an interview with Buckeye Sports Bulletin.

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Ohio State extended its first offer to Cobbins on Nov. 19, 2025. That timeline lines up with a program that has worked with Nike for decades. The Buckeyes are one of Nike’s marquee football partners under a $252 million apparel deal that runs through 2033. Other Ohio State players, including receiver Chris Henry Jr., also have Nike NIL deals.

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In Nike’s view, players like Cobbins show the direction football is moving.

“Nike’s football roster has always been defined by the athletes who are shaping where the game goes next,” executive vice president of global sports marketing Ann Miller said in a statement. “These signings reflect our commitment to serving the best football talent at every level with the support, innovation, and partnership they need to reach their full potential on the field and away from the game.”

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In recent years, Nike has also signed high school athletes in soccer and track while they were still in their early teens. For a recruit like Cobbins, it’s hard to ignore that mix of elite coaching, NFL development and one of the strongest brand ties in college football. But the Nike deal didn’t happen just because he is highly ranked. He has the on-field work to back up the hype.

Ohio State sees the potential in Jermaine Cobbins

As a freshman at Springfield, Cobbins recorded 48 tackles, four interceptions, five pass breakups, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He followed that with another strong sophomore year: 41 tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception and a fumble recovery. He also proved he can impact games on offense, catching 41 passes for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns.

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His recruitment has taken off at the same pace. Cobbins went into last season with about 20 scholarship offers. That total has since grown past 40, after a summer that included visits to Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon and Ohio State.

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“It’s been a fun summer, but it’s also been a busy and hard summer at the same time,” he said. “Since I’ve got two more years of high school ball left, my main thing was setting my visits on days when I didn’t have practice.”

With this deal, Cobbins steps into a Nike football group that includes Hall of Famers like Jerry Rice and Barry Sanders, plus current NFL stars and top college players. The recruiting race is not close to done. He still has two high school seasons to play before picking a college, and Ohio State will be among the programs pushing hardest to keep him in reach.

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Khosalu Puro

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Khosalu Puro is a Primetime College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, keeping a close watch on everything from locker room buzz to end zone drama. Her journalism career began with four relentless years covering regional football circuits, where she honed her eye for team dynamics on the field. At EssentiallySports, she took that foundation national, leading coverage across the college football space. For the past two seasons, she has anchored ES Marquee Saturdays, managing live weekend coverage while sharing her expertise with the team’s emerging writers. She also plays a key role in the CFB Pro Writer Program, a unique initiative connecting editorial storytelling with fan-driven content. Khosalu ensures her experience is passed on to the rest of the team as well.

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Himanga Mahanta

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