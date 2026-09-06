Sixth-Year Big Ten Captain Who Sued NCAA for Eligibility Carted Off on Stretcher in Season Opener

Football fans are used to scary hits, but the stadium went completely silent when Jackson Carsello went down on Saturday night. The Northwestern team captain spent his entire summer in a courtroom fighting the NCAA for one last year of eligibility. In the Wildcats’ season opener against South Dakota State, his hard-won comeback came to a sudden, heartbreaking halt.

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After a brutal collision, the sixth-year center remained on the turf, unable to get up. Medical personnel rushed out, cut off his shoulder pads right on the field, and carefully strapped him to a backboard. The stadium held its breath until Carsello raised his hand and gave a clear thumbs-up while being wheeled into the tunnel.

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Sideline reports offered an immediate sigh of relief, confirming Carsello was fully conscious and communicating with paramedics as they moved him to the hospital. Still, after everything he went through off the field just to put his helmet back on, watching his opener end on a stretcher felt devastating.

Scary situation at Northwestern as center Jackson Carsello, who received an extra year of eligibility this summer, is being moved onto a backboard with the stretcher out.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 6, 2026

Just months ago, Carsello was not even clear to play. After an injury-plagued freshman season cost him eligibility, the NCAA denied his waiver request for an extra year. Instead of giving up, Carsello took legal action, securing a court injunction in June that forced the NCAA to reinstate him for 2026. Northwestern celebrated his court victory on social media with a simple message: “He’s back.”

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His return was a massive win for Northwestern because Carsello is genuinely elite. Rated as the #4 overall center in the nation by Pro Football Focus (PFF), he entered this season on the prestigious Rimington Trophy Watch List, awarded to college football’s top center. Ten days before kickoff, his teammates voted him team captain, relying on him as the unshakeable leader of the offensive line.

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His presence on the field was also critical for the team’s brand-new offensive game plan. Over the winter, Northwestern made a massive splash by hiring college football legend Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator.

Kelly’s famous playbook is incredibly fast-paced, and it requires a highly intelligent center who can read defensive formations and shout out blocking adjustments in a matter of seconds. Carsello was the literal brain of that operation, making him incredibly difficult to replace on short notice.

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Official reports confirmed that Jackson Carsello was hospitalized for neck evaluations after an injury during Saturday’s game. Head coach David Braun had no immediate update, though a spokesperson noted Carsello had movement and gave a thumbs-up. Following precautionary backboard immobilization, any severe structural or nerve damage would threaten his long-awaited sixth season, which he legally restored this past June.

Everyone’s focus is simply on hoping that the captain’s injury isn’t as severe as the stretcher made it look, and that his hard-fought final season isn’t cut short before it truly even begins. Despite the emotional setback of losing their team captain, Northwestern handled the business.

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Next man up in Evanston

Northwestern did not let the heartbreak of losing their captain stop them from taking care of business on the field. After Jackson Carsello was carted off, sophomore lineman Ezomo Oratokhai immediately jumped into the game to take over at center.

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Before Carsello won his big court case, the coaching staff had actually spent the entire spring training Oratokhai to make him the starter. Because of all that practice, he is the definitive guy moving forward and the most prepared to run Chip Kelly’s fast-paced offense.

The Wildcats won the game 34-18 over a very dangerous South Dakota State Jackrabbits team. A new transfer quarterback, Aidan Chiles, looked alright and confident in his debut. He threw for 273 yards and a touchdown, showing great chemistry with wide receiver Griffin Wilde, who exploded for 88 yards on the night.

The ground game also did its job. Running back Caleb Komolafe punched in a crucial touchdown and racked up about 81 total yards. Joseph Himon also had 90-ish yards on the ground. One of their wide receiver Griffin Wilde, had 3 catches for 104 yards.

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Northwestern took care of business on the scoreboard, but the real focus remains on the hospital. The entire community is waiting for an official medical update, hoping the captain who fought so hard in court gets the chance to finish his final season on the field.