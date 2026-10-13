$69M SEC Head Coach Had to Publicly Apologize to Fan Over Controversial Remark After Week 6 Loss

Texas A&M lost 27-6 at Missouri on Saturday and fell to 3-3. That was the easy part. Mike Elko’s comments about a section of his own fanbase turned frustration into a full-blown divide among Aggies supporters. By Sunday morning, sides had been taken. By Monday, Elko voluntarily apologized after his Sunday comments drew backlash.

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“I think in the heat of the moment, I answered a question in a way I certainly regret,” Elko said. “I think everybody knows I appreciate our fanbase and everything that they’re about and everything they mean to Texas A&M. I regret the way it was taken, I regret the way it came out. I regret the way it ran. That certainly was never my intention.”

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His comments came after a frustrated Mike Elko, speaking to the media following the game, attempted to draw a clear line between loyal Aggies fans and online trolls. But in his bid to make a statement, the head coach took a direct shot at Billy Liucci, executive editor of TexAgs, and potentially ignited a much bigger controversy than he intended.

TexAgs is far more than just another fan forum. It is a central hub that shapes fan sentiment, fuels debates, and influences the narrative surrounding Texas A&M football.

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So, when Elko fired back with, “Billy’s cesspool can go be Billy’s cesspool,” he wasn’t simply dismissing online noise. He was taking aim at one of the most influential voices in the Aggies’ media ecosystem.

Speaking with The Athletic, Liucci made it clear that he had no hard feelings towards Elko. However, he felt the head coach’s comments were poorly timed and aimed at the wrong audience, especially in the aftermath of such a disappointing loss.

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“It was just (the) wrong time and wrong audience to be saying that to, the way the season is going,” Liucci told The Athletic. “It’s never a time to call out the fans, especially when it’s a large, loyal portion of your fanbase. … I’m the target often on social media, even on my own message boards, but the criticism just comes with it. It comes with having opinions, coaching and having high-profile positions and high-profile schools.”

“I think Coach Elko understands that. He just had a moment where the frustration came out at the podium. That never goes well.”

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Founded in 1997, TexAgs has grown to become one of the major hubs for Texas A&M coverage, backed by thousands of loyal paying subscribers. According to ‘The Athletic’, the platform has been linked to significant moments in college football history. In 2006, a post on the site reportedly brought to light the player-benefits scandal that cost Oklahoma quarterback Rhett Bomar his NCAA eligibility.

TexAgs’ influence extends beyond its readership. Robert Gates, the former Texas A&M president and U.S. Secretary of Defense under President George W. Bush, disclosed in 2006 that he regularly posted on the platform.

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With such a rich history and thousands of loyal supporters backing the platform, Elko’s decision to call them out was a bit rash. His apology might help things return to normal, but that doesn’t mean he’s off the hook.

He still needs to introspect and figure out where things went wrong for him and the Aggies this season.

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ESPN Analyst Calls Out Mike Elko as Aggies’ Offense Hits Rock Bottom

A 27-6 loss is not something that can be swept under the rug, not from the fans or the college authorities. Mike Elko and his team will have to answer for how badly things have unravelled this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

“Texas A&M, their offense, they have a lot to figure out,” CFB analyst Grey McLroy said on ESPN College Football on October 10. “They had 29 rushing yards, just 216 total. Tons of credit to Missouri’s defense, but goodness gracious, what is going on with your offense?”

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Texas A&M’s preseason promise of a stronger campaign has quickly faded, with its offensive struggles taking centre stage. Marcel Reed managed just 187 passing yards on 19-of-39 passing against Missouri, throwing two interceptions.

The ground game offered little relief, producing a mere 29 rushing yards. Missouri, meanwhile, dominated on the ground, piling up 252 rushing yards as Jamal Roberts exploded for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

Texas A&M’s offensive woes have become impossible to ignore, with the Aggies failing to find the end zone in two of their last three games. As Week 6 approached, frustration was already brewing among fans, with many beginning to question whether a change at quarterback was needed.