SMU’s Kevin Jennings Declares Rhett Lashlee & Co. Still Feel Disrespected After ACC Preseason Poll

You can defy every pre-season prediction, shock an entire conference, and still not feel seen. Just ask Rhett Lashlee. SMU didn’t just show up in their first year in the ACC; they ran the table. Undefeated in conference play. ACC title game appearance. College Football Playoff berth. For a team that many doubted even belonged, that run should’ve been enough to change the narrative.

It was a ride nobody saw coming. Yet here we are again, about to start year two in the ACC, and the air still feels electric with what-if energy. That’s the thing with SMU: you almost get used to silence from the media, from analysts, even from fans outside Dallas. But inside, the noise is loud. And you know, folks are listening this time. Especially after you hear the QB say it himself, and Kevin Jennings isn’t shy about what this year means.

Jennings recently joined Zach Gelb on the Infinity Sports Network show. When asked why SMU called this a “revenge season,” he said something that every die‑hard fan felt: despite last year’s breakthrough, they still don’t feel respected. “Last year we came in, nobody thought we’d be anything,” Jennings said. “A lot of people say it was a fluke. So this year feels like a revenge story, to silence the haters and prove we belong.” That kind of chip-on-the-shoulder mindset it’s exactly what has fueled Mustangs fans for years.

He doubled down when asked if SMU now gets respect in ACC circles. “I think we should have gained a little respect,” he said. But added that preseason rankings and polls still have them near the bottom tier. “So it’s our time to go show the world again what we can do.” That’s not bravado, it’s determination from a guy who led SMU to a league title and CFP berth in their first ACC season.

SMU’s 2024 story backs all this up. Entering the ACC as first-year members, Rhett Lashlee‘s side was picked to finish 7th in the preseason media poll. Instead, they went 11-3 overall, including 8-0 in conference, and made league history by earning an ACC title berth in their first power conference season. Sadly, they fell short, losing on a last-second field goal to Clemson in the title game and then dropping their CFP opener to Penn State. Still, this team’s rise was one of the most remarkable turnarounds of the year. And for Jennings, last season’s success has only fueled bigger goals in 2025.

Kevin Jennings has his eyes set on the Heisman in 2025

In 2024, Kevin Jennings threw for 3,245 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions, while also adding over 354 yards and 5 touchdowns, leading the Mustangs to the College Football Playoff for the first time in SMU’s history. His efficiency was off the charts, finishing the season with a QBR of 84.6, ranking him among the top quarterbacks in the nation. He made smart decisions, extended plays when needed, and kept his cool in pressure moments. And the craziest part? He did all that in his first full season as the starter. If that was just the beginning, you can understand why he’s thinking bigger in 2025.

Kevin Jennings is also thinking individually this season. When asked about personal goals, he didn’t hesitate: “The sky’s the limit. I’m aiming for the Heisman Trophy.” For someone who finished the year strong and earned third-team All‑ACC in 2024, this isn’t empty talk; it’s belief from a guy who’s proved doubters wrong before. “It means a lot to be in that conversation,” he said, reflecting on how far he’s come from being overlooked.

While last year’s ending hurt, it didn’t define SMU. It lit a fire. For fans watching on Zoom or packed stands at Ford Stadium, what Jennings said makes sense: this year, we’re out for redemption. For respect. And maybe that Heisman. Keep an eye on No. 7, because this year, he’s not just playing. He’s answering his critics. And Mustang loyalists are ready to ride.