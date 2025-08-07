Snubbed from Preseason Honors, Texas A&M Veteran Sends Clear Message for SEC

Texas A&M is making sure no one forgets them this season. On July 18, the SEC announced its Preseason All-SEC teams, and the Aggies showed up strong. Yes, six players earned honors, proving the talent in College Station is alive and well. Le’Veon Moss led the charge with first-team recognition at RB. Trey Zuhn III, Ar’maj Reed-Adams, and Will Lee III locked in second-team spots, giving the Aggies power on both sides of the ball. On top of that, Taurean York and Chase Bisontis rounded things out on the third team. But here’s the twist.

Texas A&M’s 2025 defense has a chip on its shoulder, and it starts up front. With top names like Shemar Turner, Nic Scourton, and Shemar Stewart off to the NFL, the spotlight shifts to a battle-tested veteran anchoring the Aggies’ pass rush. This player quietly delivered last season with four sacks and seven pass breakups, even in limited snaps. Yet somehow, he’s flying under the radar, left off key preseason watch lists. Call it a snub. Or call it motivation. Hear it from the veteran himself.

On August 6, Texas A&M beat reporter Tony Catalina shared edge rusher Cashius Howell’s reaction to being snubbed from the preseason All-SEC list. Howell kept it real, saying, “I’m not necessarily surprised, surprised I wasn’t pre team or pre season all SEC. You know, you’re talking to a guy who was once rated 2,000th best player in my class. So, you know, I’m used to not getting picked and overlooked so it just adds fuel to the fire for me.” So, overlooked again, but not out. Howell’s fire is lit, and the SEC better take notice. But Howell wasn’t done yet.

He doubled down on his take, saying, “This just makes me want to set more goals and just strive to achieve those goals.” And why not? Standing at 6’4″ and tipping the scales at over 250 pounds, the veteran pass rusher is built for disruption. With Mike Elko now calling the defensive shots, it’s a perfect storm. He’s set to crash the pocket and blow up stretch plays. After flashing big-time potential late in 2024, he looks primed to turn it up a notch in 2025. And is this roster stacked with seasoned vets?

Well, senior RB Le’Veon Moss is back after averaging a blazing 6.3 yards per carry before injury halted his breakout year. DB Will Lee turned heads with 10 pass breakups and a 93-yard pick-six that lit up highlight reels. Up front, Bisontis, Reed-Adams, and Zuhn bulldozed defenders, helping the Aggies crack 300 rushing yards in back-to-back games. Then LB Taurean York? He’s the heart of the defense: 82 tackles, captain material, and racking up preseason honors. So, with seasoned talent all over the field, the Aggies are bringing the smoke and the fire. But, while the veterans are battle-ready, is Texas A&M’s head coach built for the big role?

Elko steps in as defensive play-caller

Look, Texas A&M’s defensive blueprint isn’t getting a full makeover. But the man holding the marker has changed. Mike Elko, known as one of the nation’s sharpest defensive minds, is now calling plays on game day. While Jay Bateman still holds the DC title and helps craft weekly game plans, his in-game play calling days are over after a rocky 2024.

So now, talent and depth upgrades through the portal and recruiting have the Aggies looking reloaded, not rebuilt. But Bateman isn’t sweating the shift. As a proven defensive mind himself, he’s all in on what’s best for the Aggies. His impact on recruiting, especially at LB, still runs deep. Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference, Bateman made it clear the transition has been smooth behind the scenes. “I don’t think it has changed a lot, to be honest with you. Mike was involved a lot last year. He’s involved a ton now. From a practice standpoint, it hasn’t changed a whole lot. In games, I think it will change more.” That final line from Bateman says it all.

Game day play calling could be the key. And with Mike Elko taking the reins, those razor-thin losses in SEC play could flip into gritty wins. So, the move was necessary. Right now, with Marcel Reed leading the offense, the Aggies need a defense that holds the line, controls tempo, and gives the run game room to breathe.