The phone lit up with a simple message that carried more weight than the usual game-day noise. Lola Sexton had just seen the latest wave of attention surrounding Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, and her reaction cut through the noise of Heisman rankings and national spotlights.

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“So Proud,” she posted to her Instagram story, capturing the moment in two words that said everything about where their relationship stands amid the rising pressure of a championship chase.

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Sexton has kept a relatively low public profile since the couple went official earlier this year, but moments like this one land differently when the player involved is suddenly mentioned in the same conversations as the sport’s biggest awards. Dampier has spent the 2026 season turning dual-threat production into consistent wins for the Utes, and the national attention has followed.

“Man, just grateful, honestly,” Dampier said recently when asked about the Heisman talk. “I’m just very grateful to be in this position.”

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He has been careful to spread the credit. On a podcast appearance, he pushed back against the idea that individual awards exist in isolation.

“I feel like Heisman sometimes gets looked at as an individual reward, and it’s me in that running,” he explained. “It takes everybody.”

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The numbers support the attention. Through recent weeks, Dampier has accounted for more than 2,200 passing yards and 22 touchdowns through the air while adding nearly 600 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground. He has delivered in high-leverage spots, including a late 70-yard touchdown pass to Creed Whittemore that helped Utah escape Arizona with a 40-39 win and remain undefeated.

Desmond Howard called him the most exciting player in the country this season and named him a personal Heisman frontrunner on College GameDay. David Pollack has made similar points, noting that few players mean as much to their teams as Dampier does to Utah.

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The personal side of the story has developed more quietly. Sexton and Dampier first shared photos from a Cabo San Lucas trip in July, captioning the post “last minute getaway.” She later marked his 22nd birthday with a message calling him her best friend. Those posts marked a new chapter for Sexton, who had previously been in a long relationship with New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart that ended publicly in 2024 amid accusations of infidelity.

The couple has largely avoided the spotlight since going public, which made the “So Proud” story stand out. It arrived as Dampier’s candidacy gained real traction, with oddsmakers placing him among the top contenders and analysts pointing to his production in ranked games against BYU and Arizona.

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Utah coach Morgan Scalley has been straightforward about what Dampier means to the offense.

For Sexton, the pride appears straightforward. The same player who transferred from New Mexico and helped stabilize Utah’s offense is now drawing Heisman mentions while the Utes sit near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. The relationship has stayed mostly private, but the public reaction to the latest wave of recognition offered a clear window into how the people closest to Dampier are processing the moment.

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The remaining schedule still includes games that could strengthen or complicate the case. Utah’s path through the Big 12 title race and any potential playoff run will keep the quarterback in the conversation. For now, the simplest response from the person who has watched the rise from closest range was the one that cut through everything else.