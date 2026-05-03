‘So Proud of You’: Deion Sanders’ Message Brings Controversial Female Boxer to Tears After First Win

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is famous for being a father figure to his players. But even to other athletes outside the sport of football, Coach Prime is never reluctant to bring his fatherhood to the fore. Following Chrisean Rock’s victory in her professional boxing debut, Coach Prime delivered a message to her that brought her to tears.

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A viral video showed Chrisean Rock on a call with Coach Prime, during which the Buffaloes head coach showered praise on her for her victory in her boxing debut on April 25th.

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“I’ve watched you for so many years, and I feel like I know you,” Coach Prime said. “But the girl I saw walk up to the weigh-in and get on that scale. I mean, body looking good, face looking clear. I was so proud of you when you won that fight. Not that I ever thought you was going to lose. You ain’t going to get nothing. You ain’t going to be victorious. But I was so proud of you on many levels.”

Rapper and reality star Chrisean Rock, born Chrisean Malone, defeated Zenith Zion and won the XRumble Fighting Championship. Despite Zion’s background in professional wrestling and Power Slap, Rock scored a knockdown and won via split decision after three wild rounds. The judges scored the fight 30-29, 29-30, and 29-28.

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The fight, a crossover boxing match held in Chester, Pennsylvania, was anything but technical, as it quickly took on a physical tempo from the first round. It was not hidden from Sanders, who expressed his admiration for how Rock physically imposed herself on her opponent and called it a “warfare.”

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“Yeah, you undone that girl. Girl, like you, you something to admire. You, you know, I love it. And I’m so proud of you. Like, I was in a bit like, yeah, she did that dog one time. It wasn’t even just the fight. It was just emotions and something. The warfare. The journey.”

The event was a star-studded one, with relatives of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. dominating the night. His father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., was the referee for the main event, while his sister, Fatimah Mayweather, also fought in the co-main event.

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Rock dominated the early rounds, bullying Zion with her power and scoring a knockdown in the first round. The knockdown came after a right hand from Rock connected and sent Zion to the floor. With the rate at which Rock has found herself in physical altercations, it is hardly surprising that she was able to do so.

However, a controversial moment came late in the third round when Mayweather Sr. called a questionable knockdown against Rock. But Rock overcame the minor setback and emerged victorious on the night.

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However, Sanders was not the only admirer in the video; Rock also confessed to being a big fan of the coach, especially with the way he motivates his team and his sons.

“I’m so honored. This is so cool. I could cry right now. You keep on doing it. I see how you pour it to your sons.”

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Though Sanders may be known as a father figure in college football, his biological children have always been the first recipients of his fatherly affection. And he is never shy to show them his love, care, and support publicly.

Deion Sanders dismisses the Shilo controversy

Recently, Coach Prime intervened in a situation involving both of his sons, Shilo and Shedeur. Cleveland Browns beat writer Mary Kay made a comment suggesting that Deshaun Watson should replace Shedeur Sanders as QB1.

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“I think they should declare [Watson] QB1 asap and let the first-team offense start to cook,” Cabot said. “There’s no time to waste.”

In response, Shilo Sanders gave what many interpreted as a misogynistic quip: “Go make a sandwich.” After causing much controversy with his response, Shilo’s father shared his honest thoughts on the situation. In a video released on the Well Off Media YouTube channel while on vacation, Coach Prime made light of the situation.

“Y’all are over here tripping about what someone said on the internet,” Sanders said. “I ain’t got time for that. I’ve got too many things I’m praying for… You’re majoring on the minor.”

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Following the misconceptions that arose from his response, Shilo cleared the air, insisting his message was intended for the reporter involved, not all female reporters. He acknowledged the diligent work of others while criticizing Mary Kay for her repeated agendas.