“So Stupid”: Colorado Alum Gives up on Deion Sanders After 2 Bizarre Decisions Backfire

The drama in Boulder never seems to take a day off, and this time, the frustration is coming from someone who knows the program well. After Colorado’s frustrating 23–13 loss to Baylor, former Buffaloes linebacker and three-time NFL Pro Bowler Chad Brown did not bother sugarcoating his thoughts on Deion Sanders. Brown made it clear he has had enough of some of Coach Prime’s recent decisions, especially when the issues in question looked less like unavoidable problems and more like the kind of mess that never should have happened in the first place.

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The first major point of frustration goes back to the infamous “jersey number incident” that set social media on fire after the game. Fans and analysts noticed that freshman quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne and sophomore wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. both wear No. 14. Under NCAA rules, players with duplicate numbers cannot be on the field at the same time, creating potential problems for Colorado’s offensive substitution packages during crucial moments against Baylor.

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“This is so incredibly easy to solve. You got like you on one side of the ball to have the same number. Why would you ever allow two players who could potentially be on the field at the same time to wear the same jersey number? It’s so stupid,” Chad said on the Zero to Sixty podcast. “No, it’s so stupid that this was allowed in the first place.”

Brown’s frustration came after Sanders quickly dismissed the theory during his postgame press conference, calling it “stupid” and explaining that big-time programs travel with extra blank jerseys. But Brown clearly was not buying that explanation. His issue was not whether Colorado could fix the problem on the fly. It was why the coaching staff allowed the situation to exist in the first place.

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Brown speculated that Sanders may have promised the coveted jersey number to both players as a recruiting perk. In his view, giving players such promises can create unnecessary complications when the focus should remain on preparation and execution.

And that is what makes the situation stand out even more for Brown. For a program trying to improve its consistency, allowing a duplicate-number situation involving two players on the same side of the ball looks like an avoidable mistake.

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But the jersey-number situation wasn’t the only decision that pushed the Colorado alum over the edge.

The second major issue was Sanders’ postgame claim that Colorado was “the better team” despite losing 23–13 to Baylor. Sanders argued that his squad had more talent, but Brown strongly disagreed with the way the statement was framed.

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“And when you say you’re the better team, you certainly weren’t the better team today. So when you start talking about better, I think that’s what he’s trying to say: is that we’re potentially we’re better if we all play at our best. Potentially, we are the better football team, but we don’t all play out our best. So therefore, that potential does not equal production,” Chad said.

For Brown, that distinction is the heart of the issue. Talent and potential mean little if they don’t translate into execution on Saturdays.

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Considering the situation, it’s quite a valid crashout by the former Colorado great. Both incidents were easily preventable with better communication, yet Deion Sanders didn’t appear to be taking accountability for the mistakes or paying enough attention to the details on his end. Obviously, folks are tired of his optimistic excuses.

And considering the way the schedule looks ahead and how things are going in Boulder, Deion Sanders is apparently on a short leash.

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After the Baylor loss, the analytical models completely gave up on the Buffs. In the latest ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), Colorado officially plummeted to become the lowest-ranked team in the entire Big 12 Conference, sitting at No. 71 nationally.

They still have to play three AP Top 25 teams, including No. 10-ranked Texas Tech, Utah and Oklahoma State. If Prime Time doesn’t turn his roster around and make it to a bowl game, it’s fair to assume his seat will be on fire.