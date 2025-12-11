brand-logo
$5.5B Stadium Likely to Save Lincoln Riley’s USC After Olympic Announcement Spells Trouble

BySoham Ghosh

Dec 11, 2025 | 12:07 PM EST

USC football and the Coliseum go way back. The Trojans played the very first varsity game there on October 6, 1923, and it’s been their home ever since, the setting for countless rivalry games and historic moments. But with the Coliseum set to host events for the 2028 Olympics, Lincoln Riley’s USC squads might not get to enjoy their usual home-field perks for a while.

According to USC beat writer Ryan Kartje, the Trojans will likely play their home games at SoFi Stadium instead. The place cost a jaw-dropping $5.5 billion to build, and they won’t be the only ones using it. UCLA, the Rams, and even the L.A. Dons are all expected to share the same roof for their home games.

This is a developing story…

