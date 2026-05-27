“Some Girl…”: Shedeur Sanders Thrown Under the Bus by Sibling as Deion Sanders Reinforces Family Rules

When the Sanders family is not playing sports, they are simply making headlines for various reasons. Recently, the Cleveland Browns quarterback responded to a rap lyric after he was name-dropped in it, which saw a viral Instagram page post about it. And surprisingly, it was his sibling who threw him under the bus by telling his father Deion Sanders about that to defend herself from her own appearance on the page.

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All of this started in the latest video posted on Deion Sanders Jr.’s Well Off Media YouTube channel, where he confronted his daughter, Deiondra Sanders, over her recent actions on social media. Some weeks ago, she was firing shots at her baby daddy and his family members for painting a false image of her. This led to her appearing on The Shade Room, an Instagram account that posts celebrity news. Coach Prime questioned her about it, and that was when Deiondra decided to throw her brother under the bus.

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“Shedeur was on there last week, commenting on something, some girl post,” Deiondra said.

The former Colorado QB appeared on the page more after his comments on a rapper’s new single. DreamDoll’s Too Established/Maybelline, referenced both Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders: “For richer or for poor, do I want the daddy or Shedeur?” was the line that featured the NFL player.

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Shedeur then went to her comment section and wrote, “Hold up, what you mean by that?” Expectedly, The Shade Room, the platform that looks for reasons to post about the Sanders, grabbed the opportunity and took this to the page.

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Unlike Shedeur’s case, Deiondra’s appearance on The Shade Room was more controversial. She had posted on her Instagram story, calling out her baby daddy and his family members for lying against her, and gave some more details on how things had been between them.

“Let’s make this clear,” Deiondra wrote. “I never stopped Snow daddy from seeing him nor being a father despite the lies him and his family told y’all. Please, leave me out every time y’all post him. In fact, many times, I invited him to Snow activities, so he can be there, or called him so he can feel he is there. Only time it was an issue was when his family wanted to leave Snow alone.”

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Deiondra wrote some more sentences and ended the message with a stern warning to the public: “LEAVE ME ALONE”. It was so fierce that her baby daddy responded with a comment:

“Oh no! This girl decided to get on the net, and we’ve been good? She’s’lying. This is terrible. Smh. Can somebody please help her? I’m tired,” Jacquees wrote.

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But Deiondra did not stop there. When the post made it to The Shade Room, Deiondra took to the comment section and responded to as many fans as she could, especially those who trolled her for writing such a message out of her bitterness.

Deiondra also joked that her father had been more frequent on The Shade Room than she has been lately. After calling out Shedeur, she even mentioned Shilo Sanders’ recent altercation with Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay, which was also featured on the page.

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“You have been on there more than me lately. I’ve been chilling, Daddy. I haven’t done anything. Shilo was on there, just told a lady, ‘Go eat a sandwich, Mary’.

Despite Deiondra’s deflection to drag her other family members into it, her appearance on The Shade Room was more concerning, as it included her child.

Deion Sanders asks Deiondra to stop getting the Sanders family on TSR

Contrary to what the public thinks, the Sanders family does not seem to necessarily like the media drama around them most of the time. After calling out his daughter for being a frequent name on The Shade Room, Deion Sanders emphasized what looked like a new rule for her and other members of the Sanders family.

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“But can you stop, though? Can you not do anything to get the Sanders family on The Shade Room?”

Unsurprisingly, The Shade Room even posted this whole video on their page.

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“#TSRCutTheFoolery: Safe to say the Sanders family keeps us busy,” was the caption on their post.

The video garnered over 24,000 likes and 900 comments, which shows how popular the Sanders are on social media.

Despite her defensive stance, it felt like a subtle way of saying she understands how controversial things become when she makes it to the platform, but she has been keen on being less dramatic lately.