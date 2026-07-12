“Something’s Going On”: Alex Golesh Opens Up on Concerning Offseason Debate Surrounding Auburn QB Byrum Brown

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown entered the 2026 spring with a new home and an old question. His unorthodox throwing motion drew fresh scrutiny across SEC circles, with analysts wondering if his longer release could survive faster edge rush and tighter windows. That debate reached Alex Golesh this week, and the Auburn head coach did not dodge it.

“No,” said Golesh during his July 2 appearance on See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack when asked whether the offseason debate surrounding Brown bothers him. “I think if I’ve learned anything at Auburn here over the last seven months and being back in this league, you guys got a lot of time to fill, whether it’s podcasts or TV; there’s so many really good ones. And the reason why you got weekly shows or daily shows is because people watch and people listen.”

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“But you got to talk about something. So it’s like, man, as the head coach, you’re like trying to avoid being the reason why somebody’s talking about you. But at the same time, like, man, you got to fill airtime. And I get it. So that week it was his throwing motion. I kind of laugh about it. He kind of laughs about it. Like I told Byrum, man, I’m like, ‘If you’re irrelevant, nobody’s talking about you, so I guess something’s going on.'”

Pollack instantly replied, clearing all smoke, “Yeah, something good’s going on there.”

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Brown followed Golesh from South Florida to Auburn, but his A-Day showing fed the debate. He completed 7 of 14 passes for 85 yards and threw two interceptions against the first-team defense, a performance Golesh called far from the standard they expect.

Imago November 29, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh congratulates his quarterback Byrum Brown 17 as he plays his last snap late in the fourth quarter against the Rice Owls on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 20251129_zan_s70_031 Copyright: xLuisxSantanax

Auburn’s 5-7 finish in 2025 came with constant quarterback instability. Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels, and Deuce Knight all saw significant snaps, yet the offense never found a consistent rhythm. Entering 2026, the demand is simple: steady play that translates into wins.

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In the SEC, defenders close passing windows in an instant. Edge rushers bend the pocket faster, and safeties break on routes with less hesitation. A longer windup does not automatically mean a bad throw, but it reduces the margin for error when pressure arrives early, or coverage disguises its look. That is why Brown’s mechanics matter more in this league than they did in the AAC.

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That’s where footage of Brown’s throwing motion in slow motion raised concern. Though fans and critics doubt the Auburn transfer QB’s unconventional hitch and extended windup, Golesh has confidence. The head coach once saw those skills to score at USF.

Brown became a national star in his sophomore season with the Bulls, throwing for 3,292 yards. Following that, injury cut his 2024 season short, but last season he bounced back with elite stats. He recorded 3,158 yards with a 66.3% completion rate in 2025 via PFF. So, his strategies for making a play are proven ones.

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If Brown’s numbers slip against SEC defenses, that unusual motion will be the first thing critics point to. Auburn’s 2026 schedule includes tough tests against LSU, Tennessee, and Georgia. If the results do not match past production, Golesh will have to answer for betting on Brown’s form over conventional mechanics.