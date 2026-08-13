Son of Former NFL WR Named SEC Program’s “Fastest Man” After Hitting Rare 23 MPH Speed

Some professional players may not have the most outstanding careers, but they end up making their last names more remarkable by raising superstar kids. One of these players is a former NFL wide receiver whose son has been named the fastest athlete in an SEC program ahead of the 2026 season after hitting a top speed of 23 mph.

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Since 2005, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman has been creating a list of college football’s freak athletes. The reporter describes them as athletes “who could jump ridiculously high or far (usually both) or were able to run exceptionally fast for someone who was 325 pounds or 6‑foot‑7.” For the 2026 season, Feldman listed 101 Freaks in college football, and Deuce Alexander is one of them.

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Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander, son of former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Hilton Alexander, is listed on the list as the 49th freak athlete in college football. This comes after his exceptional performance and top speed in his junior season, following his move to Oxford via the portal. Last season, he was named to the Athlon Sports preseason accolade and placed as third-team All-SEC.

At 6-feet and 180 pounds, Alexander was a track athlete in high school, specializing in 200-meter and 400-meter dashes. He brought those legs with him to college, and despite joining the Rebels just a season ago, he was listed as the fastest Ole Miss athlete after hitting over 23 mph. This is despite having the likes of Kewan Lacy on the team, who ran a wind-aided 10.49-second 100-meter dash in high school.

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In just a few months, Alexander developed a strong rapport with star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and became a reliable target for the signal-caller. This led him to his best season so far, where he recorded 44 receptions for 684 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also added 122 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Alexander spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Wake Forest, playing 14 games. After just two games in his true freshman season, he played in every game as a sophomore, finishing with 36 receptions for 400 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. His average was 11.11 yards per carry.

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Alexander’s speed is lauded by his head coach

Deuce has the 2026 season to prepare for his NFL career, as he is likely to enter the NFL draft afterward. He has earned recognition from his coaches, his teammates, and reporters like Bruce Feldman. All that is left is for him to impress NFL teams and make his way to a favorable draft spot in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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“It’s the highest speed we’ve had here and have only seen maybe 2-3 players hit that speed in my entire career,” said Paul Constantine, Ole Miss strength coach who also has worked with the Atlanta Falcons, Alabama, Indiana and Baylor. “Deuce’s acceleration is 8.00m/s (squared) at 10 yards, which is on par with Olympic sprinters. He also has a trap bar deadlift of 500 pounds, nearly 3X his body weight (2.89 to be exact).”

On the other hand, his dad, Hilton Alexander, was also a track star and football athlete at Morris Brown College. But the senior Alexander went undrafted and was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2001. He also played briefly for the New Orleans Saints but has now focused on training wide receivers after his professional career.

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Players such as Tavon Austin, Darren Waller, and Muhammad Sanu were privately trained by him. With the exploits of his son, he will not just be reputable for training wide receivers; he is set to produce one himself.