Son of Michigan Legend Announces Latest College Football Offer from ACC Giant, While Father’s Alma Mater Remains Silent

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. As cliché and admittedly cheesy as that sounds, it’s transpiring into the resounding truth for an uber-royal footballing lineage. Well, not with exact linearity. The son of a bonafide legend and one of the greatest to ever lace them in the secondary is making waves in the high school circuit playing safety himself. Conjuring both plaudits and scholarship offers nationwide, the freshest of which comes from an ACC powerhouse. But his father’s old stomping grounds, where he garnered more hardware than a supercomputer, choose to be aloof. Disinterested, almost. Even a 4-star grade hasn’t been enough to convince this B1G blueblood to push on a fabled posterity.

The man in question is Charles Woodson Jr. Safe to say you don’t need verbalizing of his father’s name or even a resume. But for the uninitiated, Canton inductee Charles Woodson is an 18-year vet who’s got accolades galore. Super Bowl ring, NFL DPOY, Heisman Trophy, 8x All-Pro selections, and the small matter of the most pick-6s in league history. You’d think being named after the man is a burden too heavy to shoulder. However, Charles Woodson Jr. has held his own.

As aforementioned, he’s a 4-star safety who’s due to ascend to the collegiate level in 2027. But entering his junior year of high school, you’d have thought he’s got an offer from his dad’s alma mater, Michigan lined up. Woodson Sr. is a superhero around Ann Arbor. But that maize and blue strip he donned hasn’t quite needed dusting off and passing on. While Charles Woodson Jr. has been on campus in 2024, Michigan hasn’t made him an offer yet. Alas, Sherrone Moore and co. may be skeptical, but 9 other FBS schools aren’t. The latest of which is one that knows a thing or two about good secondary play from Deion Sanders, among others.

Charles Woodson Jr. took to X and announced he’d been extended a scholarship offer from FSU on Saturday, May 31st. “Blessed to receive an offer from Florida state!!!!!” he wrote, alongside a picture of the Seminoles’ badge and Sanders himself. Real recognizes real, eh? The FSU alum doesn’t have the greatest relationship with the school, but he’s still magnetizing recruits to Tallahassee vicariously. Alas, Woodson will have to continue taking strides if he wishes to grace the Big House like his father once did. But he has managed to get a more than decent list of suitors going already.

Charles Woodson Jr.’s suitors sans Michigan still make for great reading

The Syracuse Orange got things rolling in the recruitment process of Charles Woodson Jr., making him his first FBS offer in January. As alluded to earlier, 8 other schools have legitimized their interest in the 5’11” Lake Nona player since. One of the most prominent is Ole Miss. Co-DC Bryan Brown has been leading the charge for Woodson for the Rebels. In fact, On3’s RPM has them down as the most likely (for now) school to acquire his services. Their fellow SEC contemporaries, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt, are also in the fray.

Sacramento State, Iowa State, Delaware, and, of course, Florida State close out the crop. With 2 more years of high school football in the pipeline, best believe Charles Woodson Jr.’s landing spot is far from conspicuous. His in-state FSU is an enticing pull for the most part, but there’s something poetic about a potential Michigan career. The romanticism sure wouldn’t be the driving factor in his final decision if, indeed, it’s on the cards. But will it be baked into said decision? You’d think so.