Son of Nebraska Legend Makes Feelings Clear on Matt Rhule & Co. Amid Strong Interest From SEC & B1G Powerhouses

The atmosphere surrounding Nebraska’s 2027 class is one of energy and drive. The narrative so far centers on a major recruiting coup—four-star quarterback Trae Taylor committed to Nebraska over offers from Illinois, LSU, and Texas A&M. He saturates his Twitter feed with behind-the-scenes looks at campus visits, and he’s even attempting to flip a five-star Ohio State pledge and secure top offensive linemen such as Mark Matthews, the country’s No. 7 overall prospect in the 2027 class.

Matt Rhule’s staff is welcoming over two dozen of the nation’s highest-rated high school players for events such as the inaugural HUDL Orientation in Lincoln. Among these rising stars, another name is waiting to be included in the mix. Braylen Warren, the son of ex-Husker great Steve Warren. Braylen hails from the 2027 class. As Nebraska’s recruiting machine whirs along with high-profile names and high-drama visits, Braylen’s tale is a bit more unique. The star quarterback from the local area is compiling scholarship offers from blueblood programs, but Nebraska, for reasons unclear, has yet to make an offer.

Braylen speaks about his recent offers in a recent HuskerOnline’s Recruit Spotlight interview on the 9th of June. “Past four months, I think I’ve got 13 offers, and so yeah, it’s um just kind of ramped up and hopefully it keeps growing.” Naturally, it is speculated that the next step he’s hoping for is an offer from Nebraska, the program where his father starred and one that shaped so much of his father’s identity. For Warren, the emotional tie runs deep, but the persisting question is: Will the Huskers join the fray?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Warren says, “Ohio State came Michigan State, um, Illinois came uh Kansas State, there’s there’s a lot on Texas A&M. Yeah, but um I think there’s a couple more that I’m missing out.” It’s pretty clear why the teams are pursuing him. Braylen had an impressive sophomore year, throwing for 2,105 yards, 30 touchdowns, and a 67% completion rate. He led his team to a 12-1 record and a state championship game, showing great leadership and academic success with a 3.2 GPA. His stance in the interview conveys a mature and reflective attitude towards his recruitment. “It’s been amazing I’m I’m truly blessed to have this process cuz I mean like not many people get this opportunity that I have, and it just feels amazing to be one of the top prospects in the nation and my state,” he states. Back home, anticipation builds as everybody from Omaha to Lincoln is waiting to see if Nebraska will finally come through and give him an offer.

AD

Braylen threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third to lead his team to a 22-7 win over Omaha North and end the game as MVP. It was more than a trophy, more than a headline. To Braylen, it was the ignition to believing in himself. As he phrased it, winning MVP, “It kind of made me realize, I am the guy, I can go out and do this all the time,” Warren said. That confidence was built on as he went on to have a breakout season, where he completed 67% of his throws for more than 2,100 yards and 30 touchdowns, leading his team to a 12-1 mark.

Braylen Warren’s quest for the perfect fit

Braylen Warren’s recruiting process is ramping up in ways most high school players can only imagine. Recently, he’s been jetting around the nation, taking in the atmospheres and sights of some of college football’s most legendary schools. “I just went to LSU. I just got back from LSU, and I’m going to Ohio State. Next week actually tomorrow I leave for Ohio State and down there till Monday Um and I go to I think I go to Alabama too Alabama also came and watched me throw Um but yeah hopefully hopefully I’m able to to show out like I know I can and and hopefully they pull the trigger,” Warren says. These schools are some of the most prominent blue bloods in collegiate football, famous for producing NFL players and vying for national championships every year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AfterTime EDITS (@aftertime.edits) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For an Omaha, Nebraska quarterback to receive an invitation to check out these campuses is evidence of how much he’s valued. And Braylen’s not just taking a visit—he’s receiving serious interest. Alabama, for example, had coaches scout him throwing in person, which massively indicates that they are truly interested in considering him as a recruit. LSU is playing it a bit more carefully, however. As Braylen described, “But LSU said that they weren’t offering anyone quite yet. They still evaluating people, and they will for a couple more weeks and make some decisions from there.” This is pretty standard for a program like LSU, which is notoriously selective and getting the right match for its system. The mere fact that Braylen is on their radar is a plus.

He’s searching for a program where he can grow into a better quarterback, both on and off campus. He states, “[For me] relationship with coach is probably the biggest thing, and also the system, like how are they going to use me.” He desires to challenge himself, to compete against the best, and to be part of a culture that demands excellence. That’s why programs like LSU, Ohio State, and Alabama are so attractive. The trips are also an opportunity to observe how he interacts with the coaching staff and the team environment. He’s not simply seeking a scholarship, he’s searching for a home.