Son of NFL Legend Larry Fitzgerald Announces Notre Dame Commitment Over Clemson and UCLA

The Fitzgerald bloodline is officially running through South Bend.

Devin Fitzgerald, son of NFL legend and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, just pulled the trigger—he’s headed to Notre Dame, choosing the Fighting Irish over big-time offers from Clemson, UCLA, Stanford, and a handful of other Power 4 hitters. The 3-star wideout from Brophy College Prep in Phoenix made the announcement Saturday evening via Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Devin might not have the five-star badge next to his name just yet, but don’t get it twisted—he’s got that dawg in him. After going off for 52 receptions, 720 yards, and 9 touchdowns during a breakout junior season, Devin’s phone started buzzing with interest this spring. The Irish waited until May to offer, but once they did? It was game on.

“I’ve developed into a better ballplayer and they really think I’m going to turn into a great player,” Fitzgerald told ESPN. “I’ve known Coach Brown since I was five years old. He’s shown me that I can come in, step up and play early. That’s their plan with me.” Mike Brown—Notre Dame’s wide receivers coach and a former NFL player himself—led the charge. And it paid off. This is a huge win for Marcus Freeman, who continues to build one of the most dangerous recruiting classes in the country for 2026.

And if you’re wondering where Devin gets it from—look no further than his pops. Larry Fitzgerald torched college defenses at Pitt, dropping a ridiculous 92 catches, 1,672 yards, and 22 touchdowns in just his sophomore year (2003). He played only 2 seasons, but it was enough to land him in the College Football Hall of Fame.

That résumé? Just the beginning. The Fitzgerald name already rings bells in the NFL, and now it’s echoing through South Bend. Larry Fitzgerald, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, spent all 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, racking up 1,432 receptions and 17,492 yards—second only to Jerry Rice on the all-time leaderboard. First-team All-Pro in 2008, a walking Hall of Famer, and now? Proud dad watching his son start his own path.

“Having my dad there to help me throughout the recruiting process has been great,” Devin told ESPN. “He knows what’s important. You want to go somewhere you feel like you belong and where you fit in.” And clearly, that place was Notre Dame. Devin becomes the third legacy recruit locked into the Irish’s 2026 class. He’s joining four-star outside linebacker TJ Davis, son of former Panthers All-Pro Thomas Davis, and 4-star wideout Kaydon Finley, son of Packers Super Bowl champ Jermichael Finley, who just committed to ND over Texas on July 4.

Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class momentum

Notre Dame is quietly putting together one of the most well-rounded 2026 recruiting classes in the country. With over 22 commits already in the fold, Marcus Freeman’s squad is sitting comfortably inside the top three nationally. But it’s not just about star power or family ties—this class has real depth. Offensive lineman Tyler Merrill and edge rusher Rodney Dunham bring some serious punch in the trenches, while defensive backs Joey O’Brien and Khary Adams add speed and toughness on the back end.

Notre Dame’s WR room is starting to look stacked. Devin Fitzgerald is now the 4th receiver committed in this class, alongside Finley, ESPN 300 prospect Bubba Frazier (No. 266 overall), and three-star Dylan Faison. And they might not be done yet. All eyes are on Brayden Robinson (No. 293), who’s set to announce his pick Sunday between Arizona, Miami, and Notre Dame.

Legacy or not, Devin’s coming in to compete. And this 2026 class? It might be the most star-studded crew the Irish have landed in a minute.