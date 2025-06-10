Nephew of NFL Legend Shares Major College Football Update as WR Brother Draws Heavy Interest From Big Powerhouses

Having a sporting background can be a huge advantage—just look at Marvin Harrison Jr., son of NFL wideout, Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. After a standout high school career at St. Joseph’s Prep, he became a star at OSU and was drafted No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2024. His father’s influence helped shape his elite skills, football IQ, and pro-ready mindset. Now, college football turns its eyes again. Former NFL player Marcus Fitzgerald’s son, a rising star from Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona, is making a major update—one that could shift the recruiting buzz in a big way.

The son of the NFL wide receiver, Jaylen Fitzgerald, is making his own name in a big way. Standing 6’5″ and weighing 215 pounds, he’s a dynamic three-sport athlete dominating in football, baseball, and track. A member of the Class of 2027, Jaylen continues to turn heads on the high school scene while keeping his recruitment wide open. Though uncommitted, the offers are already rolling in—from Kansas to UTSA and more. With his size, speed, and athletic versatility, Fitzgerald is quickly becoming one of the most exciting young prospects in the country.

Now, the plot thickens in Jaylen Fitzgerald’s recruitment journey. On June 10, the rising star dropped a major clue about his future. He took to X after attending Arizona State’s camp, posting, “Had a great time competing and participating in the ASU camp last Wednesday! @KennyDillingham.” That shoutout to Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham turned heads fast. With that post, Fitzgerald may have just put ASU firmly in the race, adding a wild new twist to his already buzzworthy recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Had a great time competing and participating in the ASU camp last Wednesday! @KennyDillingham @ASUFootball #BST pic.twitter.com/fdxOLNeiuR

AD

— Jaylen Fitzgerald (@jaylen_fitz2027) June 9, 2025

On the gridiron, Jaylen Fitzgerald is a matchup nightmare. Splitting time between WR and TE, he uses his towering frame and burst to leave defenders in the dust. Prep Redzone calls him a ‘massive target’ with a giant catch radius and explosive release off the line. But his dominance doesn’t stop there. On the diamond, he shines as a first baseman and outfielder—ranking among Arizona’s top 100 in RBIs and on-base percentage. With rare size, next-level athleticism, and multi-sport talent, Fitzgerald isn’t just a standout—he’s a rising star turning heads fast.

But it’s no surprise Jaylen Fitzgerald is making noise—NFL greatness runs in his blood. His father, Marcus, carved out his path on the gridiron, long before the spotlight chased his younger brother, Larry Fitzgerald Jr. A Minneapolis native and former Vikings ballboy, Marcus turned heads at Marshall University. By his sophomore year in 2005, he had locked in a starting role, hauling in 41 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns. Across five seasons, he totaled 70 receptions and proved to be a steady force in the Thundering Herd’s aerial attack. In the heart of the MAC, Marcus brought grit, hands, and heart, leaving his legacy before the Fitzgerald name went fully NFL. So, greatness, clearly, runs deep.

However, Jaylen’s not the only one carrying the Fitzgerald torch. His cousin brother is making noise too—this time at wide receiver. With sharp routes and serious hands, he is quickly rising on recruiting boards. Now, big-time programs are circling, and the interest is heating up fast. Another Fitzgerald, another chapter in a legacy that’s just getting started.

Jaylen Fitzgerald’s cousin locks in summer decision date

Devin Fitzgerald is closing in on his college decision—and the countdown is on. The Phoenix Brophy Prep standout and son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr. (brother of Marcus Fitzgerald) told Rivals he’ll announce his commitment on July 5. While a final list isn’t locked in, the visit tour is heating up. His official visits kick off at UCLA, followed by key stops at Stanford (June 6), Clemson (May 30), Notre Dame (June 13), and UNC (June 20). But the interesting part? Arizona State is also expected to get in the mix. With offers stacking and eyes watching, Devin’s summer just got a whole lot more exciting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Like his cousin brother Jaylen, Devin Fitzgerald seems to have a soft spot for ASU—but his spring was anything but quiet. The rising wideout hit the road hard, visiting several top programs ahead of his summer decision. From Clemson to Michigan, UNC to UCLA, and Stanford to ASU, Devin made the rounds in March and April. Now, he’s set to circle back for official visits. With momentum building and eyes from coast to coast, Devin’s recruitment is entering the home stretch, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Sun Devils.

Devin Fitzgerald made serious noise in his junior year at Brophy Prep. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound playmaker hauled in 52 catches for 720 yards and 9 touchdowns, becoming a go-to threat in the Broncos’ high-powered attack. His breakout year helped Brophy to a 10-3 record and a No. 6 state ranking, per On3. Ranked as the No. 504 overall prospect and No. 79 wide receiver in the 2026 class, Devin is also Arizona’s No. 4 player. With that kind of production and pedigree, he’s not just following a legacy—he’s building his own.

Devin isn’t leaving anything to chance. After landing a coveted offer from Notre Dame, the rising wideout told Blue & Gold he’s all in on the grind. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work this offseason,” he said. “I’ve been working out in the gym and doing speed work Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Then, routes Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. I’ve been focusing on my recovery, trying to become the best version of myself. Reaching new levels and heights with my athleticism. That’s what Notre Dame saw.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with that kind of drive, it’s clear—Devin isn’t just training. He’s evolving. Let’s see where the Fitzgerald cousin brothers are destined to play their college football.