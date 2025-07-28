Son of Tennessee Legend Doesn’t Promise to Josh Heupel as He Names Final 6

There’s a fine line between destiny and decision, and one top-ranked linebacker in the 2027 class is walking it like a tightrope artist. He’s fast, he’s fierce, and yes, he has orange blood running through his veins. But even the most iconic family ties aren’t always enough to lock in a commitment in today’s recruiting world.

The Vols faithful might be refreshing Twitter like it’s signing day already, but pump the brakes, Rocky Top. This isn’t a done deal yet—despite all the tailgates, campus visits, and yes, the family name that echoes through Neyland Stadium like a hymn. This one’s going to be a dogfight.

Meet Cooper Witten, Rivals’ No. 1-ranked linebacker in the 2027 class and the son of Tennessee legend Jason Witten. While the Elizabethton native and longtime NFL standout has been coaching his son at Liberty Christian in Texas, Cooper’s not rushing into anything. For starters, he told Rivals that he has booked a return trip to Knoxville when Tennessee hosts Georgia on September 13. It’s a massive recruiting weekend and one that could weigh heavily on his final decision.

He already attended the Big Orange Barbecue in May, but he’s keeping his other options open too. He also mentioned that Tennessee’s showdown isn’t the only game he’ll attend. He is already planning visits to places like Ohio State and Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Clemson. “I am going to get to more, but haven’t decided what games yet.” Cooper said to Rivals. At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Cooper’s numbers back up the hype. He recorded five interceptions, 45 tackles, and seven touchdowns on just 15 catches as a sophomore. Oh, and he runs a sub-11-second 100-meter dash. Casual.

Vols fans may want to pencil in a future No. 11 jersey, but for now, it’s all speculation. Cooper plans to commit around this time next year, before his senior season kicks off. Until then, Tennessee will have to compete like everyone else. Bloodlines can get you in the door—but they don’t sign the LOI.

Jason Witten steers son’s rise

Jason Witten is crafting a dynasty of his own in Texas high school football. The Elizabethton native and Vol For Life has led Liberty Christian in Argyle to back-to-back TAPPS state titles in 2023 and 2024. But the bigger storyline may be the rising stardom of his son, Cooper Witten—a linebacker who’s already drawing attention from college football’s elite. As Cooper enters his junior year, his game is turning heads, and so are his offers. Tennessee, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame are all in the hunt.

Jason Witten’s transition from NFL legend to Texas high school coach is already producing championships, but it’s also shaping one of the top linebacker prospects in the country — his son, Cooper Witten. “I think the biggest thing is, you know, try to be a guardrail for him as he kind of navigates this,” Witten said during a recent 7-on-7 tournament. “He needs to make a decision what’s best for him. And so he’s blessed to have a lot of opportunities.” Cooper, a junior this fall, is taking it all in stride. “I haven’t really narrowed my list down, but I really like Tennessee, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame,” he said.